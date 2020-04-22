9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
type here...
General News

Ndola city council advises – ensure you tear up mask before discarding it

By editor
36 views
3
General News Ndola city council advises - ensure you tear up mask before discarding...
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

THE Ndola City Council would like to advise everyone using disposable masks to ensure they tear them up before throwing them away.

The Public health department is further encouraging users of gloves and face masks that they should be washed with water and soap for 20 seconds, and then be cut into small parts to prevent re-using them.

The Local Authority is sad to learn that some street garbage pickers are picking disposable masks, washing them and offering them for resale to unsuspecting residents.

discarded facemasks

women washing discarded facemasks

disposable face masks washed and ready to resale

This is very dangerous and any such individuals involved in this vice will actually be prosecuted. The Local Authority is also advising residents against the purchase of disposable face masks from the streets.

Meanwhile, the Ndola City Council would also like to remind residents using reusable masks to ensure they wash them with soap every so often as well as press them with heat.

The Public Health Department is therefore encouraging those using reusable masks to have at least two or three.

And as a reminder noting that the use of face masks is mandatory, the Ndola City Council would like to encourage the proper use of face masks;

• Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
• Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.
• Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
• Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.
• To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask).

Remember masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Issued by;
Ms. Tilyenji Mwanza
Public Relations Manager
Ndola City Council

[Read 307 times, 307 reads today]
Previous articleZESCO to reduce Load shedding hours from 15 hours to 10 hours a day

3 COMMENTS

  1. Stop this nonsense We have also seen in the past the sale of used panties, boxers and bras . Can the council also stop this please.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General Newseditor - 3

Ndola city council advises – ensure you tear up mask before discarding it

THE Ndola City Council would like to advise everyone using disposable masks to ensure they tear them up before...
Read more
Headlines

ZESCO to reduce Load shedding hours from 15 hours to 10 hours a day

Chief Editor - 18
Power utility company Zesco has announced that load shedding hours will revert to a maximum of 12 hours per day instead of the 15...
Read more
Economy

The decision to relaunch Zambia Airways should be “quarantined”-CTPD

Chief Editor - 8
The Center for Trade Policy and Development says the decision to relaunch Zambia Airways should be “quarantined” due to the increased risk of failure...
Read more
Economy

Chamber of Mines want Government to urgently engage with the sector to forestall the negative impact

Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia Chamber of Mines has urged Government to urgently engage with the sector in order to forestall the negative impact that will arise...
Read more
Economy

Partner with Government to reduce the cost of domestic tourism in Zambia after COVID-19-Chitotela

Chief Editor - 6
Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has called on tourism operators to partner with Government to reduce the cost of domestic tourism in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Hunger and not Covid 19 will kill Zambians – MMD Youths advises Bwalya

General News Chief Editor - 9
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Youths have called upon the Minister of Finance Hon. Bwalya Ngandu to put in measures that...
Read more

Maureen Nkandu gets a new job

General News Chief Editor - 25
Renowned Zambian broadcaster Maureen Nkandu has been appointed as Spokesperson and Regional Communications Manager for WaterAid Southern Africa. She will be based in Johannesburg, South...
Read more

TIZ appoints new Executive Director

General News Chief Editor - 4
Transparency International Zambia has announced the appointment of Felix Nyambe with effect from April 6th 2020. Mr Nyambe, a social development practitioner with vast experience...
Read more

With the Board in Place, CEEC will start disbursing funds-President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 14
President Edgar Lungu has said that the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) will soon start disbursing funds to qualified beneficiaries. President Lungu said...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 308 times, 308 reads today]