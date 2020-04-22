Expert spokesperson calls for ramped up global effort to supply PPE and rapid detection kits to avert explosion of coronavirus-related deaths
Many experts, including Bill Gates, are predicting that developing countries in Sub-Saharan Africa will be the worst affected by the coronavirus epidemic. The World Economic Forum has highlighted that the loss of one doctor in Africa affects more than 10,000 people. In countries where poverty, malnutrition and poor general health are rife, healthcare systems are overburdened, and social distancing will be difficult to implement, a major catastrophe is on the horizon.
Arun Prabhu, co-founder of Landcent, a health innovation company that is delivering PPE and testing kits internationally, is calling for Western countries to urgently ramp up their response to the spread of Covid-19 on the African continent and reorient supply chains to ensure that critical PPE supplies and rapid testing kits are made available in the required quantities on the frontlines.
Arun Prabhu is raising the alarm that a globally coordinated response, as seen in the Ebola crisis, will be necessary to mitigate the looming catastrophe.
“The situation in Sub-Saharan Africa is a ticking time bomb. For healthcare systems that are already overburdened, the loss of even one doctor or nurse in many African countries would have enormous ramifications. Just as with the Ebola crisis, we cannot leave African countries to fend for themselves at this critical moment.
“While developed nations are battling the virus at home, they must also rally together to coordinate a global response to this epidemic that ensures that African countries also receive the urgently needed supplies to tackle it. Supplies are available, but we must act now to reorient supply chains and divert some of this to Africa. If we fail to do so, we are going to see an explosion of the death rate that we have seen until now.”
Landcent can confirm that supplies are available, with their manufacturing partners having already supplied over 450,000 COVID-19 test kits (with another 4.5 million in production) and 7 million 3 Ply surgical masks (with another 14 million in production) worldwide to countries including South Korea, United States, Sweden, Netherlands, Singapore, and Germany.
Landcent has been in discussion with representatives in Liberia, Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to discuss supplies, however, they have found that a major roadblock for authorities in these countries is that global supply chains are mainly geared towards serving European and the US-based customers as the current epicenter of the disease.
Landcent develops next-generation malaria prevention technologies and is based in the Netherlands and China. In response to the current pandemic, Landcent is sourcing European CE and US FDA approved PPEs, including coveralls and masks, and rapid diagnostic kits, which are urgently needed on the frontlines.
Why are they so obsessed with predicting a catastrophe for the African continent? Their pride is showing – they think Africa cannot make it without them. If they were genuinely concerned about us, why don’t they seek to empower us economically? Otherwise, making donations will leave us coming back for more. Even a word of encouragement and ideas of how to deal with the crisis is better than all this negative-centered reporting.
@Nzelu. Do you really believe that? Really? Gates has used his wealth for years in public health, including help on malaria and other diseases. Now his Foundatino is funding many potential C19 vaccines. You think it’s a conspiracy?? Please be serious. There are too many rumors flying about, spreading faster than the virus. Don’t be a part of the problem.
You may despise Bill and Melinda Gates for stating the truth about what gonna happen to Africa on the spread of this pandemic. Let’s talk about the health infrastructure in our country, if worse comes to worse how are we prepared to tackle this pandemic? Do we have enough ventilators to supply oxygen to patients in ICU? How many doctors do we have with expertise in such field? Before we criticise Bill Gates let’s also appreciate his contribution to our community in the health systems in the whole world, he is the second donor to WHO after USA and now USA has halted the payments it means he the largest donor.
Foundations such as that of Bill and Melinda Gates are tax exempt institutions that are required by Law to pay out 5% of their profits to charity in order to maintain tax exemption status. Thus, they make more money in a ‘Foundation’; that is why the rich create them. It is a business! And poverty is the best mature for it to thrive.
