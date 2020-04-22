Police have arrested a male adult identified as Crispin Kawanga aged 32 of Lusaka’s Mtendere east in connection with the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend identified as Getrude Lungu.
This followed a report of a missing person to Kalikiliki police post on Sunday 19th April 2020 by Simon Lungu, the father of the victim who reported that his daughter had gone missing on Sunday at about 12 00 hours.
Zambia Police spokesperson Ester Katongo said investigations were instituted which led to a Traditional doctor of Mtendere who later revealed that he attended to a client who was later identified as Crispin Kawanga who went to him seeking for help after he had killed someone.
Mrs. Katongo said Police apprehended Crispin Kawanga and upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have murdered the victim and led the police to Salama Park where he dumped the body in a drainage after putting it in a sack.
She said in a statement that the body was found in a decomposed state hence Postmortem will be conducted on the scene.
Good work out men and women in uniform. This is what we need. Prompt action to quell all anxiety in the area. We ask everyone to remain calm and support our men and women in uniform. Our friends in diaspora we hope you are staying safe there because lockdown can have mental impact on people and lead to violent acts especially if you are of a different skin tone. Kz
32 year old man??? in a relationship with 16 year old girl? mmmmmmm aweh this is so disturbing and to make matters worse the ***** has murdered the little girl….uyu si muntu iyai….he must be an animal…hang him to death!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Charge him with murder and tempering with a government trophie.
Chabeepa . Umuntu so sure ? Imwe napapa sana. Ba police my province thanks you for quick action.