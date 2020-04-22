Police have arrested a male adult identified as Crispin Kawanga aged 32 of Lusaka’s Mtendere east in connection with the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend identified as Getrude Lungu.

This followed a report of a missing person to Kalikiliki police post on Sunday 19th April 2020 by Simon Lungu, the father of the victim who reported that his daughter had gone missing on Sunday at about 12 00 hours.

Zambia Police spokesperson Ester Katongo said investigations were instituted which led to a Traditional doctor of Mtendere who later revealed that he attended to a client who was later identified as Crispin Kawanga who went to him seeking for help after he had killed someone.

Mrs. Katongo said Police apprehended Crispin Kawanga and upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have murdered the victim and led the police to Salama Park where he dumped the body in a drainage after putting it in a sack.

She said in a statement that the body was found in a decomposed state hence Postmortem will be conducted on the scene.

[Read 115 times, 115 reads today]