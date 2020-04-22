9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Kitwe City Council Clarifies Kitwe United Status

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Kitwe City Council Clarifies Kitwe United Status
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kitwe City Council says the process of harmonising club license requirements and Local Government regulations is underway in a bid to resolve the impasse surrounding funding to Kitwe United Football Club.

Council has halted funding to Chingalika after the club was registered as a private entity as Local Government regulations prohibits councils from funding private firms.

This development has led to Kitwe failing to pay players monthly wages and winning bonuses.

Commenting on the impasse, Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe assured club supporters that the harmonisation process would be successful.

“Kitwe United was a social club now there is club licensing. Kitwe has been registered as a private entity. Club licensing requirements are in conflict with Local Government regulation,” Kang’ombe said in Kitwe.

“We are now harmonising the two regulations. We have a budget of K8, 000, 000 for Kitwe United for the current season. This money is available so we just waiting for the harmonisation of regulations before it could be released to the club,” he said.

When asked how players are surviving during the covid-19 pandemic, Kang’ombe responded philosophically.

“We have a responsibility to take care of the players. We are aware that the players should not hungry because you can’t play football with hunger,” Kang’ombe added.

The Buchi Boys are fourth on the FAZ National Division League with 45 points from 22 matches played.

As at week 24, Kitwe, who have two un-played games, are two points behind leaders Prison Leopards.

Kitwe were demoted from the Super Division last year during the transitional season.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articlePolice arrest 32 year old man for murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Kitwe City Council Clarifies Kitwe United Status

Kitwe City Council says the process of harmonising club license requirements and Local Government regulations is underway in a...
Read more
General News

Police arrest 32 year old man for murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend

Chief Editor - 6
Police have arrested a male adult identified as Crispin Kawanga aged 32 of Lusaka's Mtendere east in connection with the murder of his 16-year-old...
Read more
Headlines

Fast Spreading Coronavirus Now Reaches highly populated Matero and George compounds

Chief Editor - 12
The outbreak of the fast-spreading Coronavirus has now reached Matero and George compounds, some of Zambia’s highly populated areas. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya...
Read more
Health

Major COVID-19 catastrophe on the horizon in Sub-Saharan Africa

editor - 8
Expert spokesperson calls for ramped up global effort to supply PPE and rapid detection kits to avert explosion of coronavirus-related deaths Many experts, including Bill...
Read more
General News

Ndola city council advises – ensure you tear up mask before discarding it

editor - 12
THE Ndola City Council would like to advise everyone using disposable masks to ensure they tear them up before throwing them away. The Public health...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Micho Plans Date With Goalkeeper Coaches

Feature Sports sports - 4
Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has disclosed that he will be holding a high -level course for all top-tier goalkeeper coaches. Zambia is in a...
Read more

Matate Ends Truce With Mpondela

Feature Sports sports - 12
Athletics great Samuel Matete has backed out of the 2018 reconciliation with Zambia Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela. Matete said the Mpondela led ZA executive...
Read more

Chambishi Copper Smelter Rescues Kalulushi Modern Stars

Feature Sports sports - 1
Kalulushi Modern Stars Football Club have received a donation of K115, 500 from Chambishi Copper Smelter (CCS) to go toward the clearing of outstanding...
Read more

Micho Hands Class of 2017 Mantle in 2022 Qatar World Cup Race

Feature Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says it is time for the Class of 2017 to emulate the Class of 2007 but must take it...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]