Kitwe City Council says the process of harmonising club license requirements and Local Government regulations is underway in a bid to resolve the impasse surrounding funding to Kitwe United Football Club.

Council has halted funding to Chingalika after the club was registered as a private entity as Local Government regulations prohibits councils from funding private firms.

This development has led to Kitwe failing to pay players monthly wages and winning bonuses.

Commenting on the impasse, Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe assured club supporters that the harmonisation process would be successful.

“Kitwe United was a social club now there is club licensing. Kitwe has been registered as a private entity. Club licensing requirements are in conflict with Local Government regulation,” Kang’ombe said in Kitwe.

“We are now harmonising the two regulations. We have a budget of K8, 000, 000 for Kitwe United for the current season. This money is available so we just waiting for the harmonisation of regulations before it could be released to the club,” he said.

When asked how players are surviving during the covid-19 pandemic, Kang’ombe responded philosophically.

“We have a responsibility to take care of the players. We are aware that the players should not hungry because you can’t play football with hunger,” Kang’ombe added.

The Buchi Boys are fourth on the FAZ National Division League with 45 points from 22 matches played.

As at week 24, Kitwe, who have two un-played games, are two points behind leaders Prison Leopards.

Kitwe were demoted from the Super Division last year during the transitional season.

