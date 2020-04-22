9.5 C
Fast Spreading Coronavirus Now Reaches highly populated Matero and George compounds

By Chief Editor
The outbreak of the fast-spreading Coronavirus has now reached Matero and George compounds, some of Zambia’s highly populated areas. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya disclosed the development this morning during a regular Covid19 update.

Dr. Chilufya said in the last 24 hours, 4 more tests came out positive from the 322 tests conducted bringing the cumulative number to 74 cases,35 discharges, 36 active cases with 3 deaths.

Dr Chilufya said one case is from the mass screening which was done in Kafue, second from George compound, another from Matero, with the third case being a 63-year-old of George compound, and the fourth is a Medical Doctor who was attending to a deceased challenged patient.

“The first case is of a 52-year-old man from Shikoswe out of the mass screening which was conducted from Kafue, the second is a 30-year-old Medical Doctor who was attending to the deceased from Chilenje, another one is of the 23-year-old woman of Matero following an alert from the neighbor and the fourth is of a 63-year-old man of George compound ” Dr. Chilufya explained and said all the patients have been isolated.

Dr. Chilufya also announced that the results of the suspicious death of the man from Choma who died at UTH will be availed tomorrow.

He said as a result of increased positive cases with Kafue alone recording a total of 11, the mass screening will continue and be rolled out into Lusaka starting with Emmasdale and Chaisa before moving into Matero and George compound.

He announced further that additional community screening will be intensified in various places in Lusaka and urged everyone to cooperate in order to identify new cases and isolate them before they spread further.

“Let’s ensure we cooperate with the mass screening and with the health authorities. COVID-19 is still on the surge and we have to make sure it does not go beyond by taking action which involves you to stay at home and follow all the directives” he advised.

And on the recruitment of health personnel, Dr. Chilufya updated that the process is almost complete and health workers will start reporting for work very soon and further announced that the government is also engaging retired health personnel on a part-time basis to beef up health response.

He also assured that government is prioritizing the protection of frontline health workers by putting all necessary measures to increase their protection while capacitating them in various ways.

He said only when directives by the President and health authorities are followed will the country effectively fight COVID-19.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Message from my team:
    We have observed with a sense of joy the higher compliance levels in the wearing of masks in public places as we fight Covid19 pandemic.

    Yesterday, we inspected inbound and outbound traffic at Katuba Toll Plaza to check whether travelers are masking up. It was pleasing that a good number of passengers were donning the masks and those that did not have were provided freely. It was also encouraging that even the Bus Crews are demanding that no one enters their buses without a mask.

    I believe that our collective efforts will defeat Covid-19.

  2. If indeed you are bowman, kindly stop the nonsense of removing people from buses if they do not have masks. Give them masks. that is not too much to ask from a listening Government under the commander of the armed forces. We all have seen donations flying around

