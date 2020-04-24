The Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed Tuesday 9th June, 2020 as the date on which to hold the Polls for the Local Government By-elections in Nakato and Imalyo Wards of Mongu Town Council in Western Province and Bulilo Ward of Chilubi Town Council in Northern Province.

The Elections in Nakato, Imalyo and Bulilo Wards have been necessitated by the resignations of the incumbent Councillors.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by ECZ Public Relations Manager Margaret Chimanse.

And in view of the COVID-19 pandemic whose cases have continued to rise in Zambia, the Commission has also put in place measures to prevent the transmission of the pandemic.

Mrs Chimanse says political parties are discouraged from holding public rallies to avoid the contraction of COVID-19.

She encouraged political Parties and other Stakeholders to use appropriate campaign strategies such as mobile Public Address System, distribution of flyers and other political party materials with minimal or no contact with a crowd.

Mrs Chimanse has further advised political parties to desist from ferrying cadres from one district or ward to the other for campaigns in Districts where By-elections are taking place.

