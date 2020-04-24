Nkana star striker Ronald Sate Sate Kampamba is itching to return to action when the coronavirus outbreak is contained.

Sate Sate said life has not been easy during the covid-19 outbreak which has halted sport globally.

Kampamba said football was his way of life.

He is also confident of maintaining his fitness during the coronavirus induced FAZ Super Division recess.

“We have been asked to stay home so I am just training at home, sometimes I do jogging and road run. As a player I use my body and legs to play so I need to keep myself fit,” Kampamba said in Kitwe.

“We are praying to God to help us. It’s not easy to live like this because football is our life. We are praying to God that soon we go to the pitch,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kampamba couldn’t comment on his future with Nkana.

Kampamba recently announced his intention to leave his boyhood club when his contract expires next year.

