The Department of Immigration in Ndola has arrested a 50-year-old Zambian man for practicing immigration consultancy without registration, contrary to the Immigration and Deportation Act number 18 of 2010 of the laws of Zambia

Mr. Mulenga Salimu of Plot No. 3749 New Mushili, who has since appeared in court, was arrested in Ndola on April 22, 2020.

According to press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka, Mr. Salimu was arrested after it was discovered that he had been falsely representing himself as an immigration consultant.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nshinka disclosed that the Department of Immigration in the last 12 days, between 15th and 26th April, 2020 apprehended a total of 70 persons of different nationalities for various immigration offences countrywide.

During this period, the department removed 93 illegal immigrants from the country and refused entry into Zambia to 14 foreign nationals, seven for being non-essential travelers. The department also secured four convictions.

“We would like to warn would be offenders that illegal immigration consultancy is a serious offence, one which has seen many people convicted and imprisoned. We would further wish to remind those who are tempted to think that they can beat the system since we went online, that the system is more secure than ever and it will detect their illegal activities,” he said.

Mr. Nshinka has also announced the extension for the deadline of replacement of the booklet type residence permits with digital card permits to May 31, 2020.

He also clarified that the extension does not refer to the collection of the digital card permits, but rather, refers to the successful submission of applications for the replacement, including payment.

“We therefore advise those who have made applications for replacement of residence permits, including those whose applications have been approved, not to be in a rush to collect the cards, as this will only cause congestion, which is not ideal in our fight against COVID-19,” he added.

