Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama has appealed to health workers across the country NOT to turn away patients who seek health services.

Dr. Malama says the government has directed provincial health directors to ensure that routine health services are enhanced in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He told ZNBC news that in some cases the government has had to reorganize the services because there is a risk that a patient may take the infection to the hospital.

The Permanent Secretary explained that it is possible that a patient may spread the Covid-19 during their visit to a health facility.

Dr. Malama said the Ministry of Health has also received reports that some health facilities are turning away people who are NOT wearing masks.

He has appealed to citizens to ensure that they wore a cloth mask because it is mandatory to do so.

