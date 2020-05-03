A free press will only be guaranteed by a coordinated global effort in raising awareness about the necessity of independent, fearless, and balanced journalism, the Free Press Initiative (FPI) has charged.

In a press statement to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day, FPI Founder and Coordinator, Joan Chirwa, said the growing intolerance to an independent and free press by leaders around the world was troubling.

“On the other hand, governments and society have continued to raise concerns, genuine in some cases, of the proliferation of media houses which favour some views and stifle sentiments which do not align with the agenda of media owners or shareholders,” said Chirwa.

Ms. Chirwa said while journalists around the world are still able to practice freely and independently in fulfilling their roles as the fourth estate, many journalists face untold difficulties, with massive pressure and threats emanating mainly from governments that use state institutions to ‘punish’ those seen to be critical.

“In some cases, media institutions are being closed for reasons that only require dialogue – this can be said of last month’s closure of private television station, Prime TV,” she said.

Ms. Chirwa has since counseled journalists, media heads, and owners to pay attention to the basics in journalism that do not promote or favour one view against the other in pursuit of “Journalism Without Fear or Favour”.

WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY STATEMENT BY THE FPI ZAMBIA

The press needs freedom in reality, not on paper!

Lusaka, Zambia – May 3, 2020

Journalists around the world today commemorate Press Freedom Day, an occasion that accords all of us a chance to remind governments and citizens of the importance of a free press and independent journalism.

While some of our colleagues around the world are still able to practice freely and independently in fulfilling their roles as the fourth estate, many journalists face untold difficulties, with massive pressure and threats emanating mainly from governments that use state institutions to ‘punish’ those seen to be critical.

With this going on, the FPI believes a free press can and will only be guaranteed by a coordinated global effort in raising awareness about the necessity of independent, fearless, and balanced journalism, in line with this year’s theme, which is “Journalism Without Fear or Favour”.

However, what is troubling, on one hand, is the growing intolerance to an independent and free press by leaders around the world, with little effort being made to guarantee their safety and protection from political and commercial influence. On the other hand, governments and society have continued to raise concerns, genuine in some cases, of the proliferation of media houses which favour some views and stifle sentiments that do not align with the agenda of media owners or shareholders.

In some cases, media institutions are being closed for reasons that only require dialogue – this can be said of last month’s closure of private television station, Prime TV, and The Post some four years ago.

We deeply sympathise with our colleagues at Prime TV, the latest victims of the government’s heavy-handedness. Such injustices to press freedom make it very difficult for us to celebrate this day; we instead grieve for our profession.

In worst scenarios, our friends have been killed in the line of duty. So far, six journalists have been killed (from Iraq to Paraguay, Somalia to Syria) in the first quarter of 2020, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Here in Zambia, in August, 2019, our colleague, Humphrey Nkonde, went missing and was later found buried in a shallow grave. The cause of his death remains unclear to this day as the police have kept secret the post-mortem results. Whether or not his death was a result of his job is something that is yet to be proved. For now, we can only remind the police that we have not forgotten about Humphrey!

Our noble profession today faces new challenges at a time the world needs it the most – the COVID-19 outbreak. This is a crisis that has thrown the entire world into disarray as everyone has turned to credible media for accurate, verified, and life-saving information. Many sacrifices have been made by the media in Zambia during this time in trying to fulfill their role, yet revenues have plummeted. This situation has thrown a heavy burden on many media houses as they wade through this rough patch while keeping their operations going.

Our hope as FPI is that the truly independent media that relies only on its business of selling news and not hand-outs from political sponsors will survive this period and continue to play its huge role of giving citizens credible information.

Our firm stance is that a genuinely independent press in Zambia and the rest of the world needs support now more than ever before for society’s benefit for them to practice without fear. We need press freedom in reality, not on paper!

Lastly, our counsel to fellow journalists, media heads, and owners is that they must pay attention to the basics in journalism that do not promote or favour one view against the other.

Joan Chirwa

Free Press Initiative (FPI) Zambia Founder and Coordinator

