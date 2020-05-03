A free press will only be guaranteed by a coordinated global effort in raising awareness about the necessity of independent, fearless, and balanced journalism, the Free Press Initiative (FPI) has charged.
In a press statement to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day, FPI Founder and Coordinator, Joan Chirwa, said the growing intolerance to an independent and free press by leaders around the world was troubling.
“On the other hand, governments and society have continued to raise concerns, genuine in some cases, of the proliferation of media houses which favour some views and stifle sentiments which do not align with the agenda of media owners or shareholders,” said Chirwa.
Ms. Chirwa said while journalists around the world are still able to practice freely and independently in fulfilling their roles as the fourth estate, many journalists face untold difficulties, with massive pressure and threats emanating mainly from governments that use state institutions to ‘punish’ those seen to be critical.
“In some cases, media institutions are being closed for reasons that only require dialogue – this can be said of last month’s closure of private television station, Prime TV,” she said.
Ms. Chirwa has since counseled journalists, media heads, and owners to pay attention to the basics in journalism that do not promote or favour one view against the other in pursuit of “Journalism Without Fear or Favour”.
Below is a full statement from the Free Press Initiative
WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY STATEMENT BY THE FPI ZAMBIA
The press needs freedom in reality, not on paper!
Lusaka, Zambia – May 3, 2020
Journalists around the world today commemorate Press Freedom Day, an occasion that accords all of us a chance to remind governments and citizens of the importance of a free press and independent journalism.
While some of our colleagues around the world are still able to practice freely and independently in fulfilling their roles as the fourth estate, many journalists face untold difficulties, with massive pressure and threats emanating mainly from governments that use state institutions to ‘punish’ those seen to be critical.
With this going on, the FPI believes a free press can and will only be guaranteed by a coordinated global effort in raising awareness about the necessity of independent, fearless, and balanced journalism, in line with this year’s theme, which is “Journalism Without Fear or Favour”.
However, what is troubling, on one hand, is the growing intolerance to an independent and free press by leaders around the world, with little effort being made to guarantee their safety and protection from political and commercial influence. On the other hand, governments and society have continued to raise concerns, genuine in some cases, of the proliferation of media houses which favour some views and stifle sentiments that do not align with the agenda of media owners or shareholders.
In some cases, media institutions are being closed for reasons that only require dialogue – this can be said of last month’s closure of private television station, Prime TV, and The Post some four years ago.
We deeply sympathise with our colleagues at Prime TV, the latest victims of the government’s heavy-handedness. Such injustices to press freedom make it very difficult for us to celebrate this day; we instead grieve for our profession.
In worst scenarios, our friends have been killed in the line of duty. So far, six journalists have been killed (from Iraq to Paraguay, Somalia to Syria) in the first quarter of 2020, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Here in Zambia, in August, 2019, our colleague, Humphrey Nkonde, went missing and was later found buried in a shallow grave. The cause of his death remains unclear to this day as the police have kept secret the post-mortem results. Whether or not his death was a result of his job is something that is yet to be proved. For now, we can only remind the police that we have not forgotten about Humphrey!
Our noble profession today faces new challenges at a time the world needs it the most – the COVID-19 outbreak. This is a crisis that has thrown the entire world into disarray as everyone has turned to credible media for accurate, verified, and life-saving information. Many sacrifices have been made by the media in Zambia during this time in trying to fulfill their role, yet revenues have plummeted. This situation has thrown a heavy burden on many media houses as they wade through this rough patch while keeping their operations going.
Our hope as FPI is that the truly independent media that relies only on its business of selling news and not hand-outs from political sponsors will survive this period and continue to play its huge role of giving citizens credible information.
Our firm stance is that a genuinely independent press in Zambia and the rest of the world needs support now more than ever before for society’s benefit for them to practice without fear. We need press freedom in reality, not on paper!
Lastly, our counsel to fellow journalists, media heads, and owners is that they must pay attention to the basics in journalism that do not promote or favour one view against the other.
Issued by
Joan Chirwa
Free Press Initiative (FPI) Zambia Founder and Coordinator
God bless you Joan my former boss. We still miss you. You strong lady and this balanced statement attests to your objectivity!
Media bias needs to end. Prime TV and post brought those pains on themselves. Post has reincernated through Diggers
Stand up for Zambia? Can you expect a free press with such productions? Pressmen and women must also put their house in order. Some journalists are just criminals. Even Mwansa Kapeya with a Form V certificate can produce better articles that Dr Dora Siliya aka Mrs Mulyokela
Free press is absolutely not inflammatory, greedy, unprofessional, bigoted, corrupt, pompous, uncorroborated, insulting, screwed, twisted, immoral, emotional, racy and over board.
True free press ought to be ethical not divisive. Corrupt free.
Governments will always protest disgruntled media houses.
I loathe half truth press.
I detest false reporters.
I abhor misinformers and misleaders.
press has muzzled itself in Zambia by taking political sides. Just look at path your friend at News Digger. Even in USA, President DT isn’t missing his words on Fake! fake! Fake! We need responsible journalism
Lungu ,
You can shut down all critical media in Zambia , bit you are being rinsed on
face book and other internet based media.
There is Koswe and others on the the internet.
Let’s see you shut down the internet.
As we approach 2021 , opposition must be reminded to invest in concelled video recording devices. These are cheap , under $50.
Video footage of lungus appittite for political violence on social media will do great untold damage to those who thrive on democratic oppression.
In 1906, an English author, Evelyn Beatrice Hall originated what Voltaire is now said to have authored. She said:
“Monsieur l’abbé, I detest what you write, but I would give my life to make it possible for you to continue to write.”
Wish the media in Zambia can adopt same attitude when covering news. Prime stopped covering anyone who seemingly appeared to support govt. Same way Diggers is doing it.
That’s folly with our traditional media today. But now we infested with quacks who run Facebook pages. The problem is bigger now. If all media, including ZNBC, gave equal coverage to everyone, we would be better place. Only on Lusaka Times will you find balanced coverage these days.
Happy Press Freedom Day!
Balanced views!
Point is media must be fearless but not biased to favour one side. Case of ZNBC, Prime TV, Mast, Diggers, Times, Daily Mail. All suffer from same disease!
Joan u powerful woman. You speak sense but too much wisdom will kill you in this country. Our media owners don’t like this wisdom; out Government don’t like this wisdom; our donors don’t like this wisdom; our NGOs don’t like this wisdom. In words of George W. Bush, if you not with us, you on the other side – the axis of evil.
OK fellow country men and women, I have had time to reflect on my behaviour and attitude over the last few months. I have come to realize that sometimes I have been unfairly harsh on my fellow citizens, particularly those who hold opposite views from those of my PF government. I have derided our citizens who live in the Diaspora and called them all sorts of unpleasant names. I would like to seek forgiveness for my behaviour. Please forgive me, and I genuinely mean this.
I have been a victim of blackmail by my former employers and I don’t want to say a lot because I don’t want to put family in danger. But basically I was gagged and threatened with jail time from allegations of corruption and other crimes if I didn’t appear to sing the song of my PF government. So I resorted to write…