Mopani Copper Mines has announced it is to re-start mining operations this Wednesday and issue a notice of its intention to place the mining operations on care and maintenance after 90 days.

Early last month, the mine defied Government directives by proceeding to place its Mines in Kitwe and Mufulira under care and maintenance and sending 11, 000 workers home citing low copper prices on the international market and reduced international mobility caused by the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Mopani Copper Mines Public Relations Manager Nebert Mulenga has confirmed the development in a statement issued to the media.

Mr Mulenga said constructive discussions have taken place with the Zambian Government after its Mines in Kitwe and Mufulira were placed under Care and Maintenance early April 2020

He explained that during the 90 day period, Mopani will continue to engage with the government on potential solutions to it’s current challenges.

He added that the health and safety of the workforce and surrounding communities is the Company’s top priority.

Mr Mulenga said Mopani will engage with its employees, relevant contractors and local communities regarding the restart of operations.

He said Mopani remains committed to supporting its community projects, hospitals and schools.

