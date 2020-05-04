9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 4, 2020
type here...
General News

Zambia Police institutes Investigation into the Death of the Catholic Woman who died at the Priest’s House

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
General News Zambia Police institutes Investigation into the Death of the Catholic Woman who...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Lusaka have instituted an inquiry into the death of a 42-year-old woman of Garden House, who allegedly died in the Parish Priest’s House at Kaunda Square Catholic Church.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo has told ZNBC in an interview that the woman identified as Monica Mulenga died on April 8, 2020.

Ms Katongo said the matter was reported the same day to Stalilo police post around 22:00 hours and the body was picked and taken to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary.

She said further details will be given once investigations are concluded and postmortem results released.

According to reports from the Catholic Women’s League (CWL), the woman was invited to Father Mwelwa’s Parish House on Holy Thursday night.

“She was a married woman from St. Maurice and she lied to her husband that she was going for a funeral with her fellow league members in Kaunda Square. Sadly she died in Abel’s room in the Parish House that night – on Holy Thursday,” said the source.

The source said Father Mwelwa called some CWL members from St. Maurice who came to pick up the body and took it to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital where she was confirmed dead on arrival and taken to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary as brought in dead (BID).

The source said the Archbishop of Lusaka was made to pay for the funeral expenses by the family of the deceased woman.

Police are waiting for postmortem results to determine what led to her death.

But people close to the case have disclosed that Fr Mwelwa has been suspended for a serious case of adultery and to pave way for suspected murder case investigations.

The woman identified as a member of the Catholic Women’s League (CWL) is married woman from St Maurice Parish situated on Mumbwa road and took permission from her husband to attend a funeral with her fellow League members in Kaunda Square.

During her stay at the Parish House, she died in Fr. Mwelwa room. The church paid for the whole funeral.

[Read 336 times, 336 reads today]
Previous articleThe Late Technician was Carrying Only One Sample and it has been Recovered, No Passengers were Put at Risk

2 COMMENTS

  1. This is what our ZP likes crimes of passion …they will be dancing like that release of Mills & Boon novel your sister and her friends were sharing among themselves.

    1

  2. PK’s song, mwilashenteka lesa mwebanandi lesa tabepwa…..You cannot cheat God and hope the postmortem will be natural death or else bwana muzamuziba yesu, not the way you pretended to know him

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

Zambia Police institutes Investigation into the Death of the Catholic Woman who died at the Priest’s House

Police in Lusaka have instituted an inquiry into the death of a 42-year-old woman of Garden House, who allegedly...
Read more
Headlines

The Late Technician was Carrying Only One Sample and it has been Recovered, No Passengers were Put at Risk

Chief Editor - 16
Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that the COVID-19 sample (1) which was carried by Ian Mutambo before his demise in a road traffic...
Read more
Health

Suspend Health Minister over transportation of infectious substances via public transport

editor - 24
Dear Editor, Ref: Dr Chitalu and Covid. Its ridiculous! Chilufya Chitalu should be suspended right away! This situation should not have been allowed in the first...
Read more
Columns

It’s Crookedness of the Worst Kind to Use face Masks as Campaign Tools

Chief Editor - 12
By McLeod Lunkoto The Patriotic Front is reacting to its decline in many ways but one salient approach is the atrocious motive to turn public...
Read more
General News

Operation Young Vote happy with Cabinet’s approval to take to Parliament the NGO Bill

Chief Editor - 5
The Operation Young Vote is happy with Cabinet’s approval to take to Parliament the NGO Bill to Repeal and Replace the not only contentious...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Operation Young Vote happy with Cabinet’s approval to take to Parliament the NGO Bill

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Operation Young Vote is happy with Cabinet’s approval to take to Parliament the NGO Bill to Repeal and Replace the not only contentious...
Read more

Bally will fix Zesco

Videos and Audios editor - 63
https://youtu.be/ighOZeDDe9c Victoria Falls this week. And it's raining in some parts of the country. Bally will fix ZESCO.
Read more

Churches warned against congregating without Certification from Health Authorities

General News Chief Editor - 21
MINISTER of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has said that certification for churches meeting today going forward will be done by Zambia...
Read more

Power Tools Bus loses Control and plunges into Kabompo River Killing 4 people

General News Chief Editor - 9
Four people have died on the spot while thirteen others are nursing serious injuries after the Power Tools bus they were on lost control...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 336 times, 336 reads today]