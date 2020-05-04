Police in Lusaka have instituted an inquiry into the death of a 42-year-old woman of Garden House, who allegedly died in the Parish Priest’s House at Kaunda Square Catholic Church.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo has told ZNBC in an interview that the woman identified as Monica Mulenga died on April 8, 2020.

Ms Katongo said the matter was reported the same day to Stalilo police post around 22:00 hours and the body was picked and taken to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary.

She said further details will be given once investigations are concluded and postmortem results released.

According to reports from the Catholic Women’s League (CWL), the woman was invited to Father Mwelwa’s Parish House on Holy Thursday night.

“She was a married woman from St. Maurice and she lied to her husband that she was going for a funeral with her fellow league members in Kaunda Square. Sadly she died in Abel’s room in the Parish House that night – on Holy Thursday,” said the source.

The source said Father Mwelwa called some CWL members from St. Maurice who came to pick up the body and took it to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital where she was confirmed dead on arrival and taken to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary as brought in dead (BID).

The source said the Archbishop of Lusaka was made to pay for the funeral expenses by the family of the deceased woman.

Police are waiting for postmortem results to determine what led to her death.

But people close to the case have disclosed that Fr Mwelwa has been suspended for a serious case of adultery and to pave way for suspected murder case investigations.

The woman identified as a member of the Catholic Women’s League (CWL) is married woman from St Maurice Parish situated on Mumbwa road and took permission from her husband to attend a funeral with her fellow League members in Kaunda Square.

During her stay at the Parish House, she died in Fr. Mwelwa room. The church paid for the whole funeral.

