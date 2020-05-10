Dr Lubinda Haabazoka
The New Normal does not mean that COVID 19 has finished. The NEW NORMAL means us being able to adapt our lifestyle with this new disease!!!
For those of us who are essential workers, ours is work on the frontline! We salute medical personnel, truck drivers, police, shop keepers, bankers, farmers and all those currently during this pandemic for their heroic acts!!!
This is not a time for finger-pointing or giving up on anything!!!!
In Zambia, we can die faster of hunger than with COVID if we close down!!
Without Truck drivers, we won’t have food, fuel, warm clothes, building materials, medicines and all other things we need for our existence!!!
For those saying stop trucks from moving, Imagine what will happen it Tanzania stops moving trucks to Zambia???
The same way the Congolese depend on the Zambian route is the same way we depend on other countries’ routes!!
For once let’s sit down and look at issues from a global perspective!!
We need to adapt our way of life and continue with economic activities whilst doing everything possible to prevent COVID 19!
Nakonde is an import route for essentials in Zambia!! It also collects duty that is needed to pay health workers and also buy medicines in our hospitals!!
Even during World War II, factories operated and international trade existed!! COVID won’t limit us!!! We need to operate!
The President said he will revisit yesterday’s measures within 7 days, so we should hope that numbers don’t escalate so that we either maintain the status quo or relax more!!!
The new cases did not come about from 15:00hrs yesterday, they are before that. As new information arrives, so does the measures announced.
The problem I have observed is that we want to politicize the fight against Covid!!!
Imagine if farmers abandon their field because of COVID, what shall you eat???
It’s not about government, it’s about citizens and their livelihoods!!!
Look at that Haabazoka, he looks like Coronavirus, so disgusting.
Fellow citizens , this is sad that i helped to host the meeting that help bring this so called Dr. Habazoka ignorant now made PF and Lungu’s personal cadre and total liability to mother zambia ,more especially he is teaching our children, it is really sad indeed.
To President Lungu, the PF and ignorant Zambian media , it is not a new normal , Lungu made a mistake and who ever made that statement should be fired for his leading the President and to also mislead the nation at large .
What we are saying is that with Covid -19 ,it is now a new Norm to follow social distancing and all other related health guidelines as prescribed by the corrupt WHO and our Wealth system. But again , it is wrong for Zambian Government to now treat the whole country the same , these takes alot of…
I have seen Zambia`s so called economy nosediving from 1964 or even before Habaazzoka was born and so does not need economists. What is their role?
Excellent and timely information there from my learned brother. Indeed we need to take a balanced approach which pragmatic given the circumstances. You cannot continue enforcing a total lockdown indefinitely. Look upto now no cure for HIV after so many decades, so its folly to effect total lockdown until a virus is totally wiped out when it may never be wiped out altogether. Kz
Zambia’s economy hasn’t been bad than this, this is worse beyond redemption. Awee nangu tapasoswa, this is bad, jst in less than five yrs the economy is like at the rubbish dump. Total confusion.
This rhetoric by the govt is just WRONG. STOP IT. We will not starve if lorries did not come through Zambia from ignorant Tanzania where the President there is a total ignoramous, even worse than the Brazilian one! We have farms in Zambia, in a accordance with the govts policy and lazy Zambians can grow vegetables from their back yards. 3). Give Farmers Promise notes to collect payment at end of year, so they can Farm hard to grow food for Zambians. 4). National Service Military, be used to deliver Farm goods and provisions into each residential area/townships, so people do not travel out of their areas.
Dear Your Excellency, President Lungu, please back peddle on opening and encouraging people to go to cinemas, bars, casinos, gyms (people can not locally). We are a Christian…
This rhetoric by the govt is just WRONG. STOP IT.
Dear Your Excellency, President Lungu, please back peddle on opening and encouraging people to go to cinemas, bars, casinos, gyms (people can not locally). We are a Christian nation. All those above are NOT Christian. A man/woman at this time needs to protect their family not to GAMBLE. DRINK ALCOHOL.
WE ARE AT WAR. THE VIRUS IS NOW RAKJNG HOLD AND WILL SPREAD LIKE WILD FIRE. It is not the time to drop the ball of LOCKDOWN. PLEASE REVISE.
@KZ, HIV, is less virulent than Covid19. Its highly infectious, fast acting people die within weeks. With HIV, you can have a normal life, incubation is longer, medicines through research have been near perfected and now HIV people LIVE longer.
With COVID, there is no chance for immune weak people, it’s lethal to health BLACK PEOPLE.
So why is is so hard for some people to accept that we just have adapt and live with this disease? The earlier people get over politics of intimidation and spreading of fear, the better. Life must go on.