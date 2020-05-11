9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 11, 2020
type here...
General News

Henry Kapoko to serve 9 years in jail instead of 18 years

By Chief Editor
36 views
12
General News Henry Kapoko to serve 9 years in jail instead of 18 years
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

THE Lusaka High Court has upheld the conviction slapped on former Ministry of Health Chief Human Resource Development Officer, Henry Kapoko and two others for theft by public servant and money laundering involving K6.8 million.

However, the convicts will only serve nine years on both counts instead of the initial 18 years. This follows the High Court’s decision to quash the Magistrate’s mode of sentencing from consecutively to concurrently

Judge Mathew Chisunka sitting with two other judges has also upheld the decision by Magistrate Exnobert Zulu ordering the convicts to pay back the K6.8 million.
Meanwhile, the court has set free Justine Phiri, an internal auditor and Vincent Luhana, an accountant, after finding that the offence of theft by public servant had not been proved against them.

The High Court found that the two were merely acting on instructions from their superiors and despite being negligent, their actions could not be said to amount to theft by public servant or money laundering.

The two were, therefore, acquitted of the offenses laid against them and the convictions were quashed.

For Kapoko, Zukas Kaoma, a former acting principal accountant and Evaristo Musaba, a former chief accountant, the court found that their grounds of appeal failed because the prosecution proved its case against them.

In quashing the mode of the sentence, the judges said that the mode of sentencing passed by the Magistrate came with a sense of shock to them because it was not the right principle to order that the sentences run consecutively.

“We quash the mode for sentencing to run consecutively instead of concurrent. The sentencing came to us with a sense of shock because the correct principle is that they should run concurrently,” Justice Chisunka said.

The court said the lower court could not be faulted for imposing a custodial sentence instead of a fine as there were aggravating circumstances, considering that there was the commercial gain from the theft through the proceeds of crime.

Justice Chisunka said the grand theft by the trio led to the donors pulling out, with the vulnerable not accessing proper medical care.

In this matter, Kapoko and five others were facing 20 counts of theft by public servant involving over K6.8 million.

The suspects were also facing 49 counts of money laundering involving 24 vehicles, two lodges, three houses, a filling station and several bank accounts, among other things.

Magistrate Zulu found them guilty and sentenced them to nine years imprisonment on each of the two counts but the five being dissatisfied, appealed to the High Court.

[Read 872 times, 872 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleLockdown has triggered rise in food prices-JCTR

12 COMMENTS

  3. We thank the law. We thank our legal system which is sovereign and upholds the rule of law. Theft in public office is as serious as treason. That money those chaps stole would have been used for more serious things in the health sector. It is only under pf that such high profile convictions have been made. We have 0 tolerance for theft. This is welcomed. Kwashala hh and privatisation funds. Kz

    2
    1

  6. @ Kaizar,your time is coming also..The same legal system will deal with you..Iwe it will be 25 to Life..Mark my words

    3

  7. This is a guy that wouldn’t be touched because the used to host PF functions at his lodges . If A tells me to kill B and I do it ,I’m just as guilty as A the person that sent me . There were a lot of people involved in this who are probably enjoying the freedom on the streets of Lusaka because of our weak justice system .

    1

  9. Iwe ka Kainyokola Zulu, u tlokomele suntwe yebo! As soon as Chagwa agwa and flees to eSwatini, we shall capture you and drag you before the same court. For you the verdict will be death penalty and we shall kill you before a full independence stadium by firing squard. We shall also make sure a registered doctor is on hand to certify and declare that your sorry stinking as.s is well and trully dead!

    1

  12. Roy mudenda thanks for proving me right when we say that upnd is a ruthless dictatorship that sees no problem in doing whatever it takes to hold on to power, even if that means killing people. Thank God your demigod will never be president of this country. Seek God and cleanse yourself from that tribal hate

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 12

Henry Kapoko to serve 9 years in jail instead of 18 years

THE Lusaka High Court has upheld the conviction slapped on former Ministry of Health Chief Human Resource Development Officer,...
Read more
Economy

Lockdown has triggered rise in food prices-JCTR

Chief Editor - 1
THE Jesuits Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has attributed the rising food prices to reduction in the supply of certain foods owing to lockdowns...
Read more
Rural News

49 year-old man of Luampa District arrested for unlawful cultivation of cannabis plants weighing over 2.5 tonnes

Chief Editor - 6
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Western Province has arrested a 49 year-old man of Luampa District for unlawful cultivation of cannabis plants weighing...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia seeks IMF funding to help soften impact of Covid-19

Chief Editor - 8
Zambia has applied to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a COVID-19-related rapid credit facility. Zambia was already wrestling with a growing public debt even...
Read more
Columns

Dambisa Moyo on a “Marshall Plan” for Africa

Chief Editor - 7
BY DAMBISA MOYO THE PANDEMIC’S scale and virulence means it is destroying economies as much as it is claiming lives. Poor countries look as if they...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Commercial sex workers helping in COVID-19 contact tracing

General News editor - 21
https://youtu.be/6nM6Nwj46pg Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya disclosed that commercial sex workers have been very cooperative in giving details of all their clients in order to...
Read more

Point of order!!! New Normal does not mean that Covid 19 has finished.

General News Chief Editor - 32
Dr Lubinda Haabazoka The New Normal does not mean that COVID 19 has finished. The NEW NORMAL means us being able to adapt our lifestyle...
Read more

Government must inspect and certify schools for the commencement of classes next month

General News Chief Editor - 3
National Action for Quality Education in Zambia has welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s directive for examination classes to resume on June 1, 2020. NAQEZ Executive Director...
Read more

Distributed Power Africa Moves into Zambia with Solar

General News Chief Editor - 5
Distributed Power Africa (DPA) has moved into Zambia to roll out hybrid solar solutions for Commercial and Industrial businesses, on a lease financing basis....
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 872 times, 872 reads today]

Related Posts: