Rural News

Muchinga Province Minister happy with high level of compliance during the temporary closure of the Nakonde border

By Chief Editor
Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone is happy with the high level of compliance during the temporary closure of the Nakonde border.

Mr. Sichone is also impressed with what the Ministry of Health staff has done so far during the temporary closure of the border, to stop the further spread of COVID-19.

The temporary closure of the Nakonde border has entered day two.

Mr. Sichone, who is in Nakonde to supervise the lockdown, also visited Chiyanga and Ntindi settlements located at the border.

He, however, expressed disappointment over the behaviour of some people using motorbikes to sneak in and out of the neighbouring border town of Tunduma to do various businesses.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sichone has announced that 50 fuel tankers marooned at Tunduma, a border town in Tanzania, will be allowed to pass through the border alongside trucks carrying essential goods such as drugs and food.

Previous articleInonge Wina praises Disaster Management Unit for accounting for all COVID-19 Donations
Next articleDRC asks Zimbabwe to mediate over border dispute with Zambia

