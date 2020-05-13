2012 AFCON winning midfielder Isaac Chansa says there is one simple solution to ending Zambia’s four -year absence from the AFCON.

Zambia has failed to qualify for the last two AFCON’s in 2017 and 2019 and has already made a bad start on the third attempt where they are rock bottom of Group H on zero points after two games played.

“It is a simple one, consistency. I think we have lacked consistency and obviously on the two editions we missed on qualification, we have had different coaches,” Chansa said on Sun FM.

“We bring in this coach, and give him a year, and he is gone, so let’s give a coach like the one we have more time to do his thing.

“That is when we will have a backbone whereby if that coach is given time, he will know which players to use and which ones deserve to be at the national team.

“If you see the last three years, this coach comes and brings in new players but when we qualified, we had a team for four years and the progress could be seen from as far back as 2008, 2010 and 2012 with the Under-20 and Under-23 teams then.”

Chipolopolo has four games in which to save their souls starting with a Group H doubleheader against Botswana that was postponed in March due to the Coronavirus.

Zambia will in their penultimate Group H qualifier hosts leaders and AFCON holders Algeria who beat them 5-0 away on November 14 and later visit Zimbabwe who beat them 2-1 a week later on match-day-two in Lusaka.

“The chances are still there, we just have to win the remaining games and we are home and dry,” Chansa said.

