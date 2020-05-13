9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Chansa Gives Solution to Ending AFCON Drought

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chansa Gives Solution to Ending AFCON Drought
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

2012 AFCON winning midfielder Isaac Chansa says there is one simple solution to ending Zambia’s four -year absence from the AFCON.

Zambia has failed to qualify for the last two AFCON’s in 2017 and 2019 and has already made a bad start on the third attempt where they are rock bottom of Group H on zero points after two games played.

“It is a simple one, consistency. I think we have lacked consistency and obviously on the two editions we missed on qualification, we have had different coaches,” Chansa said on Sun FM.

“We bring in this coach, and give him a year, and he is gone, so let’s give a coach like the one we have more time to do his thing.

“That is when we will have a backbone whereby if that coach is given time, he will know which players to use and which ones deserve to be at the national team.

“If you see the last three years, this coach comes and brings in new players but when we qualified, we had a team for four years and the progress could be seen from as far back as 2008, 2010 and 2012 with the Under-20 and Under-23 teams then.”

Chipolopolo has four games in which to save their souls starting with a Group H doubleheader against Botswana that was postponed in March due to the Coronavirus.

Zambia will in their penultimate Group H qualifier hosts leaders and AFCON holders Algeria who beat them 5-0 away on November 14 and later visit Zimbabwe who beat them 2-1 a week later on match-day-two in Lusaka.

“The chances are still there, we just have to win the remaining games and we are home and dry,” Chansa said.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleDr Chilufya is Mismanaging COVID-19 fight, He must go back to his Ministerial Duties-Dr Kasese-Bota

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Chansa Gives Solution to Ending AFCON Drought

2012 AFCON winning midfielder Isaac Chansa says there is one simple solution to ending Zambia's four -year absence from...
Read more
Headlines

Dr Chilufya is Mismanaging COVID-19 fight, He must go back to his Ministerial Duties-Dr Kasese-Bota

Chief Editor - 18
A senior Medical Practitioner has pushed holes in Zambia’s response to Covid-19 stating that the response is characterized by confusion. Dr Mwaba Kasese-Bota, a Public...
Read more
General News

Coronavirus: Zambian Student found dead in UK flat after complaining of fever, trouble breathing

Chief Editor - 14
A 22-year-old business university student was found dead in his flat after contracting coronavirus. Kapalu Musenyesa, a Zambian student studying at Middlesex University, died in...
Read more
Economy

European Union extends K241.2 million support as its immediate-term contribution to the Covid-19 response in Zambia

Chief Editor - 8
The European Union has extended EUR 12 million or K241.2 million support as its immediate-term contribution to the Covid-19 response in Zambia. According to a...
Read more
Photo Gallery

President Lungu’s Opening of Victoria Falls in Pictures

Chief Editor - 11
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Olympic Youth Development Centre Turns 10 Years

Feature Sports sports - 0
The Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka has clocked 10 years of operations. The multi-sport facility was opened on May 11, 2010 by ex -republican...
Read more

Mwape Miti:I Could Have Scored More Goals at Odense

Feature Sports sports - 3
Ex-Chipolopolo star Mwape Miti says he would have scored more goals for Danish club OB Odense had injury not forced him to retire in...
Read more

Sikazwe Looking Forward to Adoption of VAR

Feature Sports sports - 4
Referee Jan Sikazwe says the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in Zambia will enhance opportunities for local FIFA match officials. Sikazwe...
Read more

Big Test Awaits Dabid Chilufya at Indeni

Feature Sports sports - 0
Time appears ripe for Dabid Chilufya to prove his mettle in coaching following his recent appointment to drill FAZ National Division 1 side Indeni. Former...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: