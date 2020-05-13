9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Public cautioned against making unsubstantiated corruption allegations over COVID-19 donations

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya has cautioned the public against making unsubstantiated allegations over Covid-19 donations as it has the potential to erode the confidence in the fight against the pandemic.

Ms. Siliya says the problems that have come as a result of the Covid-19 are real, hence the need to send the right message during the pandemic.

She noted that the media have the responsibility to save the image of the country by accurately informing the public on what the Government is doing towards the Covid-19 fight.

Ms. Siliya was speaking during a joint press briefing in Lusaka with her counterpart in the Ministry of Labour JOYCE SIMUKOKO, which was also attended by the Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary KAYULA SIAME .

And, Ms Siliya said Government is supporting businesses affected by the Covid-19 through the 10 billion Kwacha relief package, while smaller businesses will be availed with the Covid-19 bond so that jobs are maintained.

She said education and skills are important in the post-COVID-19 so that people remain relevant to the labour market.

And, Mrs. SIMUKOKO has cautioned employers to observe the requirements of the law when dealing with labour matters such as dismissal, non-payment of salaries and illegally sending of employees on forced leave.

Mrs. SIMUKOKO said the office of the Labour Commissioner had received several complaints since the outbreak of the Covid-19.

She said her ministry has continued to make consultations with its social partners on how best employment and labour market relationships can be regulated amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs. SIMUKOKO said Government will, however, continue to monitor developments on the labour market during the crisis period to help maintain harmony and productivity in the sector of the economy.

She said the Ministry will also ensure that provisions of the new Employment Code Act number 3 of 2019 and other employment regulations are observed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary KAYULA SIAME said the Seven public Universities and the 28 Colleges have also extended their online teaching to students further stating that most platforms are free.

Ms. SIAME said the Ministry has also built capacity in the lecturers so that they could implement the e-learning services during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

She, however, said that the ministry is in dialogue with various internet service providers to ensure that they provide affordable bundles to enable students to have access to the learning platforms.

2 COMMENTS

  2. Poverty of the mind is what leads to baseless accusations of corruption without evidence. In as much as we support the conviction of corrupt people, we also need a stringent law against those that spread fake allegations without any solid evidence. Some are as far as diaspora but have magical eyes to see corruption. Bunch of bush goats

