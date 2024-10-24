A Lundazi resident has observed that political independence should be accompanied by economic independence for it to be meaningful to an ordinary Zambian.

Dawood Mbeba said without economic freedom, the purpose of political independence is defeated.

Speaking to the Zambia News and Information Services Mr Mbeba noted that as much as political independence was appreciated, most Zambians had been struggling to free themselves from economic shackles.

Mr Mbeba said the president was alive to the fact that subsidising means of production was the only way to grow the economy as it encouraged many people to go into production.

He said this translates to reduced exchange rate and reduced cost of goods and services, thereby reducing the cost of living and improving the quality of life for all Zambians.

Mr Mbeba has appealed to Zambians to give President Hichilema a chance to execute his economic reforms, further appealing to all to contribute to the economic growth of the country as opposed to being on the receiving end.

Meanwhile President Hakainde Hichilema announced that Zambia is set to hand over the Chairmanship of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) to the Republic of Burundi. This transition will take place at the upcoming COMESA Conference, scheduled to be held in Bujumbura.

The announcement followed a courtesy visit to State House by Her Excellency Ms. Evelyne Butoyi, the Ambassador of Burundi to Zambia. Discussions between President Hichilema and Ambassador Butoyi focused on preparations for the conference and the continued strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.

During the meeting, President Hichilema confirmed that Zambia is in the process of officially recognizing Burundi as its ninth neighbor, given their shared maritime border on Lake Tanganyika. This move is expected to unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries, enhancing regional cooperation through COMESA initiatives.

The President highlighted the importance of fostering regional unity and economic collaboration to boost prosperity for both nations.

“Together, we aim to explore the vast potential in trade and investment opportunities between Zambia and Burundi, driven by our shared regional goals within COMESA,” President Hichilema stated.

The COMESA Conference marks a significant step in regional cooperation, with the handover signaling continued commitment to economic integration and partnership among member states.