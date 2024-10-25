The nation celebrated the 60th anniversary of its independence with great enthusiasm, unity, and solidarity, marking a historic milestone in the country’s journey.

In the capital, Lusaka, the commemoration began with the laying of wreaths at the Freedom Statue, a powerful symbol of the sacrifices made to achieve Zambia’s independence. A similar ceremony took place at Embassy Park, where wreaths were laid to honor the memory of the country’s late Presidents.

The Lusaka Showgrounds hosted another significant part of the celebrations, where distinguished citizens from across Zambia were recognized for their gallantry, patriotism, and contributions to the nation’s progress.

President Hakainde Hichilema extended his gratitude to all Zambians who participated in the festivities, emphasizing the importance of unity and peace as the country moves forward.

“We thank all citizens who joined in celebrating this historic occasion. It is through our collective efforts that we continue to honor the legacy of our independence,” said President Hichilema.

The nationwide celebrations not only reflected pride in Zambia’s achievements over the past six decades but also reinforced the importance of national cohesion for the future.



