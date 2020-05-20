Zesco United captain Jacob Banda says they are 100 percent focused in lock-down individual training and hoping to successfully defend their league title.

All FAZ Super Division Stadiums have been silent since March 8 when it was decided a week later to pause the 2019/2020 season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision left Zesco in fifth position on 42 points, four points behind leaders and Ndola archrivals Forest Rangers with nine matches left to play.

“I think we have had time to rest and recover from injuries. What is important is that we keep ourselves in shape during this lockdown,” Banda said.

“We can’t afford to relax because when the league resumes, all the teams will be fighting to get good results.”

Zesco are also one point outside the top four bracket whose prize is continental qualification with first and second playing in the CAF Champions League while third and fourth will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Napsa Stars, Green Eagles and Nkana are second, third and fourth on 45, 44 and 43 points respectively.

