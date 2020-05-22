9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 22, 2020
Economy

Lusaka City Council Approves The Gathering of 62 churches, 126 weddings and 149 Restaurants

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Lusaka City Council (LCC) has certified 410 public gatherings in the last two weeks.

LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba disclosed that out of the 410 certified public gatherings, 62 are churches, 126 are weddings and 149 are restaurants.
“Others are 12 gymnasiums and 61 casinos all dotted around the city,” he added.

“The certification of public gatherings was embarked on following the pronouncement by the Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, in his national address on 8th May 2020 that churches, restaurants, gymnasiums, casinos, and cinemas may start operating normally subject to certification and adherence to public health guidelines.”

The LCC Manager is appealing to those who may have opened their businesses which fall in the above-stated business line to make sure that they obtain certifications.
And LCC has disinfected 1264 public places in the city since the COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in Zambia.

Mr. Sichimba disclosed that the disinfected public places include 86 markets, 854 trucks, 57 international buses, and 250 rooms at the University of Zambia.

He stated that others are six bus stations, six police posts, and five public offices.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sichimba has revealed that other COVID-19 prevention activities that the Council has been conducting during the period under review are the provision of handwashing facilities to markets, bus stations and other public places, monitoring and enforcing Laws and Regulations including the Statutory Instrument No. 22 of 2020 and involvement in the burial of bodies of people who died of covid-19.

He further revealed that other activities are the provision of health education and communication in communities, solid waste management and certification, and inspection of public places for compliance with public health guidelines.

He thanked partners who have been supplementing there efforts in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and hopes that the same spirit will continue until the war is won.
Recently Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu urged the public to embrace the new normal’ and living with covid-19 while observing public health guidelines and regulations which are social distancing, always wearing face masks in public places, washing of hands regularly and sanitizing.

