By Chipoka Mulenga, NDC Vice Spokesperson

The National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) President engaged a team of Ministers in Kitwe led by Hon. Bwalya Ngandu on matters relating to Mopani Copper Mines.

This follows management plans to place the company on care and maintenance.

Dr. Kambwili urged the government not to allow Glencore to place the mine on the planned arrangement as the act Will deprive the government from the much needed revenue from mining associated taxes, VAT and PAYE from the many employees and contractors that would lose their jobs.

Dr. Kambwili explained how the foreign management’s negligent acts have led to MCM being found in a situation it is now.

He advised a team of ministers to deliberately come up with a policy that will get Zambians to be involved in running the mining industry at critical levels from a pool of experienced Zambians.

The NDC President believes a time has come when Zambians had a share in the majority stake of the Mining industry. He cited Mr. Emmanuel Mutati as the best CEO to have run MCM. At his helm of MCM, Mopani paid it’s employees and contractors on time as well as life of mine expansion projects being undertaken.

Local contractors and suppliers where given priority to do business with the mine situation which is slowly dying after he left the company.

MCM is now proposing to take the contract’s office to South Africa, a situation the NDC leader has lamented.

If this is allowed to see the light of day, it will not allow any Zambians having meaningful business with the mining industry, ” lamented Dr. Kambwili.

He added that placing the mine on care and maintenance will be disastrous not only to the government treasury but the general workforce on The Copperbelt Province and surrounding towns.”

If the situation is allowed to happen, there will be untold levels of poverty that not even any amount of donor aid from Chinese will help.

The best is to allow the mine to continue operating while aligning MCM system of management with inclusion of Zambians in key decision making positions at the corporate level.”

This meeting has come at the time when the opposition is not only expected to provide “checks and balances” but suggests solutions to the ailing economy which is almost on its knees.

As NDC, we shall continue giving the government alternative solutions where we feel they are failing so that the country is availed a “sample” of what they expect when we form government in 2021!

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]