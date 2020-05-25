Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned PF cadres who are in the habit of harassing citizens and Police officers in the name of the PF party to desist from doing so.
Mr Kampyongo says the law will take its course against any PF cadres who will be found harassing police officers in the name of the party.
The Home Affairs Minister was speaking when he commissioned the newly built Kabanana police post in Lusaka’s Mandevu Constituency.
Mr Kampyongo encouraged the PF cadres to at all times ensure that the law is followed in airing any grievances other than harassing police officers.
And Mr Kampyongo warned members of the public to desist from breaking infrastructure whenever they have issues with the police.
He said infrastructure such as police posts are built at a huge cost using Public resources hence no one should find pleasure in destroying such facilities.
The Kababana police post has been built at a cost of over K600, 000 using constituency development funds.
At the same event, area Member of Parliament Jean Kapata reiterated the need for residents to look after the facility built at a huge cost.
Ms Kapata said the police post will help reduce high crime levels in the area.
She appealed to the Police command to deploy more police officers to Kabanana to ensure increased patrols.
For PF to talk like this there is something they are looking at. Could it be they want to look good in the eyes of IMF?
After all you are the ones who send them. If it’s not you why are there no arrests? A few days ago your cadres attacked a radio station and the video evidence is all there for you but why haven’t you arrested them?
Its only under pf where have heard a cadre bragging that Ba cadre balikwatapo amaka uchila uli nechipepa(school certificate).
This is one of the the senseless ministers and these men without honors.
Why are they called honorable when they’re not men with honors?
PF cadres causing violence everywhere and that’s when he realizes to send police to arrest the violent cadres.
Whom is he fooling?
PF must go!
Social science scholars are trying to develop a general theory of how post-colonial states fall apart in the JOURNAL OF POST-COLONIAL STUDIES. They’re almost there.
TOO LATE YOU CH!MPY0NGO A BONAFIDE KAPONYA & YOUR DRUNKEN CLUELESS BOSS [email protected] HAS CAUSED THIS!
In any functioning State you would NOT even be appointed Chief security officer @ ZCBC or Kanjombe Stores.
Zambia is now a violent failed state because of Go0nz like you.
Meantime #P.FMUSTGO!
I think my understanding of what a police post is may be flawed. I wish we could see pictures of the same, 600,000 seems a little too much.
Aside from that, this pronouncement is just that, a prounouncement, its hard to take the PF serious on such matters.
Also, the President (with no confidence and luck of authority echoed the same sentiments).
Writing is on the wall
In which country have you ever heard of a bunch of civilians ordering the Police around? Under whose authority can Police allow themselves to be commanded by a bunch of civilians? Kampyongo knows the answer to that question just like we also know. So, what is he talking about?
We need a new system where people like you are not ministers, Steven!!
It’s confirmation that Kanganja has completely failed in his job.very incompetent chap.