Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned PF cadres who are in the habit of harassing citizens and Police officers in the name of the PF party to desist from doing so.

Mr Kampyongo says the law will take its course against any PF cadres who will be found harassing police officers in the name of the party.

The Home Affairs Minister was speaking when he commissioned the newly built Kabanana police post in Lusaka’s Mandevu Constituency.

Mr Kampyongo encouraged the PF cadres to at all times ensure that the law is followed in airing any grievances other than harassing police officers.

And Mr Kampyongo warned members of the public to desist from breaking infrastructure whenever they have issues with the police.

He said infrastructure such as police posts are built at a huge cost using Public resources hence no one should find pleasure in destroying such facilities.

The Kababana police post has been built at a cost of over K600, 000 using constituency development funds.

At the same event, area Member of Parliament Jean Kapata reiterated the need for residents to look after the facility built at a huge cost.

Ms Kapata said the police post will help reduce high crime levels in the area.

She appealed to the Police command to deploy more police officers to Kabanana to ensure increased patrols.

