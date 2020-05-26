Nkana and Chipolopolo striker Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba’s biography is set to be launched next month.

Mufulira author Nickson Mutafela is behind the book titled “The Inspiring Story of Ronald Kampamba and the Beautiful Game”.

The book highlights Nkana striker Sate Sate’s rise to stardom from Kitwe’s Wusakile Mine Township.

“Born in a family of six in the densely populated middle class mine township of Wusakile in Kitwe; came to the spotlight when he joined Nkana Football Club in 2009 from Hetro Mining Football Club,” read an extract from the book’s preface.

In an interview, Mutafela said local heroes must be celebrated by documenting their stories.

“Sate Sate has an extra ordinary talent. I thought of writing a book about Sate Sate to appreciate his contribution to the growth of Zambian football,” he said.

“Profiling people like Sate Sate helps to keep records about living legends. Keeping records about people, who have contributed a lot in different spheres of life, is important.”

Kampamba has won the FAZ Super Division Golden Boot accolade twice and the league title with Nkana in 2013.

He had spells at Wadi Degla in Egypt and Belgian side Lierse SK before returning to Nkana.

