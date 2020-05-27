In his usual style of contradicting other government officials on matters of national interest, Local Government Minister Charles Banda has come out strong threatening Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa for closing down abusive Chinese owned businesses.

Mr Sampa has in the recent few days been busy dealing with Chinese nationals who are in their businesses discriminating against Zambians.

The Lusaka Mayor closed down Lanthian restaurant in Lusaka’s Longacres area recently before shutting down a Chinese run barbershop for similar reasons.

However, Dr Banda who has in the past contradicted his Permanent Secretary Bishop Edward Chomba over the construction of the Longacres bridge and Dr. Chitalu Chilufya over the payment of fees to the Council for churches to acquire permits said government regrets Mr. Sampa’s actions.

He has taken a swipe at the elected Lusaka Mayor for unilaterally closing down business houses in Lusaka saying the Government regrets that such actions were taken without following the due process of the law.

He said it is unacceptable for some officials to unilaterally to cancel licenses because Local authorities follow laid down procedures when awarding trading licenses.

Dr Banda said that revoking of trading licenses should not be done anyhow, saying officers designated by Town Clerks are the ones mandated to take such actions.

He said appropriate action will, therefore, be taken against all council officials that have acted outside their mandate by revoking restaurant and barbershop business licenses awarded to Chinese investors.

[Read 305 times, 305 reads today]