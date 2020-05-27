9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
type here...
General News

Local Government Minister Opposes Lusaka Mayor for closing down abusive Chinese owned businesses

By Chief Editor
36 views
7
General News Local Government Minister Opposes Lusaka Mayor for closing down abusive...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

In his usual style of contradicting other government officials on matters of national interest, Local Government Minister Charles Banda has come out strong threatening Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa for closing down abusive Chinese owned businesses.

Mr Sampa has in the recent few days been busy dealing with Chinese nationals who are in their businesses discriminating against Zambians.

The Lusaka Mayor closed down Lanthian restaurant in Lusaka’s Longacres area recently before shutting down a Chinese run barbershop for similar reasons.

However, Dr Banda who has in the past contradicted his Permanent Secretary Bishop Edward Chomba over the construction of the Longacres bridge and Dr. Chitalu Chilufya over the payment of fees to the Council for churches to acquire permits said government regrets Mr. Sampa’s actions.

He has taken a swipe at the elected Lusaka Mayor for unilaterally closing down business houses in Lusaka saying the Government regrets that such actions were taken without following the due process of the law.

He said it is unacceptable for some officials to unilaterally to cancel licenses because Local authorities follow laid down procedures when awarding trading licenses.

Dr Banda said that revoking of trading licenses should not be done anyhow, saying officers designated by Town Clerks are the ones mandated to take such actions.

He said appropriate action will, therefore, be taken against all council officials that have acted outside their mandate by revoking restaurant and barbershop business licenses awarded to Chinese investors.

[Read 305 times, 305 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleGovernment should not ransom the Future of Youths and Zambians on a Paltry $3.5 million Karma Gold Investment-Kalaba
Next articleEdgar Lungu has to apologise to former US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote over Victimisation of a Gay Couple

7 COMMENTS

  3. But you local authorities are absent Bwana Banda. Local authorities are corrupt, they just issue licenses and don’t inspect at all. When they do, they expect bribes.

  4. Let us not differ in public. This could have been done behind closed doors. If foreigners see us differing in public then they will take advantage of the divisions

    1

  6. When a Zambian owned business such as Post and Prime TV are closed no-one in government raises the issue of proper procedure

  7. Hon. Charles Banda is one of the very few hard-working Ministers. He’s so hard-working that he left a legacy at the Ministry of Tourism. He signed the letter to relocate black lechwes to private game ranches without any proof of payment. Shall we clap for him!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 3

Dora Siliya Says She Is Shocked by Accusations of Faking The COVID-19 Positive Test

Chief government spokesperson Hon Dora Siliya has expressed disappointment over comments attributed to Former Commerce minister Bob Sichinga about...
Read more
Headlines

No Amount of Lies Will Derail the MMD Train – Chitika

Chief Editor - 0
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Hon Elizabeth Chitika has dismissed an online story that alleged that the MMD had...
Read more
General News

Edgar Lungu has to apologise to former US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote over Victimisation of a Gay Couple

Chief Editor - 6
President of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has challenged President Edgar Lungu to apologise to former US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel...
Read more
General News

Local Government Minister Opposes Lusaka Mayor for closing down abusive Chinese owned businesses

Chief Editor - 7
In his usual style of contradicting other government officials on matters of national interest, Local Government Minister Charles Banda has come out strong...
Read more
Headlines

Government should not ransom the Future of Youths and Zambians on a Paltry $3.5 million Karma Gold Investment-Kalaba

Chief Editor - 0
Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has written to President Edgar Lungu on the ongoing debate regarding the alliance between ZCCM-IH and Karma Limited that...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Dora Siliya Says She Is Shocked by Accusations of Faking The COVID-19 Positive Test

General News Chief Editor - 3
Chief government spokesperson Hon Dora Siliya has expressed disappointment over comments attributed to Former Commerce minister Bob Sichinga about her COVID-19 Test. Ms. Siliya who...
Read more

Edgar Lungu has to apologise to former US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote over Victimisation of a Gay Couple

General News Chief Editor - 6
President of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has challenged President Edgar Lungu to apologise to former US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel...
Read more

Former UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof. Mutale Chanda dies

General News Chief Editor - 17
Former University of Zambia Vice Chancellor Prof. Mutale Chanda has died. He died in Lusaka on May 25th 2020 after a short illness. He...
Read more

Dr Chilufya is under probe-ACC

General News Chief Editor - 32
The Anti Corruption Commission has confirmed that it is investigating Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya for corruption. ACC Corporate Affairs Officer Jonathan Siame confirmed this...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 305 times, 305 reads today]

Related Posts: