President of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has challenged President Edgar Lungu to apologise to former US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote for the victimisation and humiliation he suffered for condemning the imprisonment of a gay couple.
Mr Tembo said the pardoning of the gay couple by the President has vindicated Mr Foote who said the 15 years imprisonment of the couple was hilarious.
Speaking on Hot FM, Mr Tembo said President Lungu has no option but to apologise to the recalled Ambassador for the I’ll treatment by both his party the Patriotic Front and Government Officials.
Mr Tembo said the pardoning of the gay couple has also vindicated various stakeholders in Zambia who condemned the imprisonment as severe.
He added that the pardoning of the gay couple by the President also contradicts his government’s stance on homosexuality.
President Lungu has pardoned two men who were jailed last year for having sex with each other.
Their 15-year sentence triggered a diplomatic row, which ended in the recalling of the US ambassador Daniel Foote.
The two men, Japhet Chataba and Steven Samba, were listed among the names of nearly 3,000 prisoners to be pardoned to mark Africa Freedom Day, which fell on Monday.
Zambia is a deeply conservative society where homosexual acts are illegal.
In December 2019, the US recalled Mr Foote who a month earlier said he was “horrified” that a judge had sentenced the men to 15 years in prison after they were caught having sex in 2017.
The government accused him of trying to dictate policy, and President Edgar Lungu declared him persona non grata.
The tragedy of our opposition. The president didn’t declare Foote persona non grata, GRZ complained about his comments criticising our Judiciary and the US govt. recalled him. Where did you see a president apologising to a diplomat??? These opposition i.d.!oits have no clue how governance works, do they??? GET THOSE HOOLIGANS TO CLOBBER HIM AGAIN PLEASE!!
Well said.
Thank you.
PF in the making NO MONEY ka? This move will bring you money.
The PF are doing every possible to get western donor funding.Things are really bad.
1)Pardoning a victimized allegedly “gay” couple (yet they provide condoms to prisons)
2)Widely publicizing Dora Siliyas positive covid-19 test(Other Zambian patients less important)
3)Publicizing Chitalu Chilufyas fake corruption case (ACC is very silent on other big government corruption cases)
etc
EVERYBODY KNOWS HOW THE PF OPERATE CLOSE TO ELECTION TIME
HOWEVER,2021 WILL BE DIFFERENT.
Apologies…..? For what? The judicial system worked as it was supposed to….and was the right time and place for the President to Inject himself in the process. Is Sean Tembo really suggesting that if a section of society or foreign diplomats disagree with a certain court decision then the President should summarily intervene and invalidate the verdict? And what part of the Zambian Constitution would allow him to do such a thing?
In Zambia, there is a way and process to ammend Laws we feel are draconian, or have outlived their usefulness. And that can only be done by our Legislators. Presidential VETOES of court verdicts aren’t provided for in our Constitution…..so Ambassador Foote is owed no apologies whatsoever!
The act by lungu shows in plain sight that PF do support homosexuality for exchange of donor funding and this comes after heavily accusing the opposition UPND for supporting gay. God exposes the folly of people in due time.