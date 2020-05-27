9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Government should not ransom the Future of Youths and Zambians on a Paltry $3.5 million Karma Gold Investment-Kalaba

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Government should not ransom the Future of Youths and Zambians on a...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has written to President Edgar Lungu on the ongoing debate regarding the alliance between ZCCM-IH and Karma Limited that culminated into the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle in Consolidated Gold Company.

In his letter dated 26th May 2020, Mr Kakala has reminded the Head of State that Zambia is going through various challenges that should have been avoided or better prepared for as a country.

Mr Kalaba has pointed out that Zambia’s currency has depreciated by more than 300% since January 2015 while unemployment in the general population is a staggering 42% with youth unemployment at 50%.

He said the country’s sovereignty is threatened by the unrestrained contraction of debt without due regard to the lines of the contracts nor properly done business and repayment plans.

Mr Kalaba said not only is most of the debt unnecessary and ending up in pockets of those walking the corridors of power, but the contraction of loans is also free for all for President Lungu’s administration making it difficult for Ministry of Finance to know the actual agreements of the loans and the total amounts as anyone can contract loans and commit the people of Zambia to a lifetime of bondage to liquidating the loans which hardly benefited them.

He said while God has heard the cries of the Zambian people with the discovery of gold deposits, the government has gone ahead to start mining the gold despite not having a well-structured strategic and implementation plan as a government that protects the interest of Zambians and safeguards this important national asset.

“While all Zambians are expecting the gold industry to be a game-changer your office goes ahead and partners with a firm which is foreign on face value for a paltry $3.5 million, ransoming the future of the youth and the Zambian people”, he added.

Mr. Kalaba has urged the President to have a heart for the people of Zambia not only in words but in action too.

He said the people of Zambia including himself voted for him as they trusted that he was in a better position to administer their resources responsibly on their behalf.

“We voted for you believing you were going to reduce inequalities unlike what we have seen where those in leadership and their friends have amassed wealth which does not correlate with their incomes, while the rest of the people have been made poorer than they were in January 2012”, added Mr. Kalaba.

He advised the PF administration to deliver the resources back to the people of Zambia saying they owe it to the Zambian voters and the people who gave him the decorum and authority over them to cancel and reverse the rampant theft of the resources by revoking the gold processing contract.

Mr. Kalaba said the Democratic Party is watching the development with interest and are ready for any possible action adding that Zambians deserve a chance to own their economy.

“The hardworking Zambians deserve a chance to take ownership of the private sector economy. In the same manner that you have been destroying Zambian companies, we expect you to build the Zambian companies as well. We expect that government will facilitate US $3.5 million dollars for Zambian equity partners”, he said.

“Your office has already set precedence as you went to China to borrow money for Top Star a Chinese company to be operational in Zambia on our debt. If Government cannot source those funds then at least allow the Zambian people to raise the funds and become the partners”, he added.

He expressed hope President Lungu can create a last-minute legacy by doing the right thing this time around.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleFormer UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof. Mutale Chanda dies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Government should not ransom the Future of Youths and Zambians on a Paltry $3.5 million Karma Gold Investment-Kalaba

Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has written to President Edgar Lungu on the ongoing debate regarding the alliance between...
Read more
General News

Former UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof. Mutale Chanda dies

Chief Editor - 17
Former University of Zambia Vice Chancellor Prof. Mutale Chanda has died. He died in Lusaka on May 25th 2020 after a short illness. He...
Read more
General News

Dr Chilufya is under probe-ACC

Chief Editor - 31
The Anti Corruption Commission has confirmed that it is investigating Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya for corruption. ACC Corporate Affairs Officer Jonathan Siame confirmed this...
Read more
Feature Politics

We Shall Defend Our Party Assets, MMD Responds to Former President Rupiah Banda

Chief Editor - 22
The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has said that they will fight and defend it's Party Assets from being looted. MMD Spokesperson...
Read more
Columns

Government Needs To Explain The Material Motive Of Partnering With Karma Mining Gold

Chief Editor - 12
Webby Banda Senior Researcher (Extractives) CTPD The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) wishes to note with great concern over the recent developments with...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

KBF Should Be Allowed to Challenge President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
PATRIOTIC Front (PF) member across the country have vowed to change the leadership of the ruling party at the forthcoming general conference in Kabwe. According...
Read more

If My COVID-19 Positive Test had leaked, it would have undermined the fight, Dora tells BBC

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Zambia's Information Minister Dora Siliya has told the BBC that she publicly shared her Covid-19 test results to fight stigma associated with the respiratory...
Read more

One More Person In Connection With The Murder of Chinese Nationals Arrested

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
One more person has been arrested from Ndola bringing the number of suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a Chinese woman in...
Read more

President Lungu urges youths not to be used for violence and warns illegal gun owners

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
President Edgar Lungu has called on youths not to be used as tools of violence and appealed to Zambians to embrace dialogue. Addressing the nation...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: