9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
type here...
Sports

Evans Kangwa Itching For League Action in Russia

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Evans Kangwa Itching For League Action in Russia
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo striker Evans Kangwa is itching for action as the Russian Premier League resumes on June 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kangwa’s Russian side Arsenal Tula started group training last week to prepare for the league.

In a phone interview with LT Sport from Russia, Kangwa also revealed that he endured a pay cut during the Covid-19 pandemic without giving details.

“It is pity that this virus came. It has affected us a lot especially teams financially. After covid-19 the salary was cut so it was difficult for us as players,” he said.

The remaining eight rounds of fixtures will be played behind closed doors until July 22, with four midweek dates scheduled.

“The fitness levels are down so we need to push more. And we don’t have much time, we just have one month to train and to be fit for the game,” Kangwa said.

“We look forward to the league. I know it will be boring without fans but that is our job we need to work. We need to work without fans,” he added.

Kangwa has scored three goals in 16 league appearances in the 2019/20 campaign.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleDora Siliya Says She Is Shocked by Accusations of Faking The COVID-19 Positive Test

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Evans Kangwa Itching For League Action in Russia

Chipolopolo striker Evans Kangwa is itching for action as the Russian Premier League resumes on June 21 amid the...
Read more
General News

Dora Siliya Says She Is Shocked by Accusations of Faking The COVID-19 Positive Test

Chief Editor - 17
Chief government spokesperson Hon Dora Siliya has expressed disappointment over comments attributed to Former Commerce minister Bob Sichinga about her COVID-19 Test. Ms. Siliya who...
Read more
Feature Politics

No Amount of Lies Will Derail the MMD Train – Chitika

Chief Editor - 6
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Hon Elizabeth Chitika has dismissed an online story that alleged that the MMD had...
Read more
General News

Edgar Lungu has to apologise to former US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote over Victimisation of a Gay Couple

Chief Editor - 18
President of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has challenged President Edgar Lungu to apologise to former US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel...
Read more
General News

Local Government Minister Opposes Lusaka Mayor for closing down abusive Chinese owned businesses

Chief Editor - 34
In his usual style of contradicting other government officials on matters of national interest, Local Government Minister Charles Banda has come out strong...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Sate Sate Kampamba’s Biography Set For June Launch

Feature Sports sports - 1
Nkana and Chipolopolo striker Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba's biography is set to be launched next month. Mufulira author Nickson Mutafela is behind the book titled...
Read more

Kundananji Dreams of Europe Move

Feature Sports sports - 2
Shepolopolo striker Rachael Kundananji has revealed her dream to play in England and Spain. Kundananji currently plays for Kazakhstan side BIIK Kazygurt. In a recent interview,...
Read more

Mbesuma Counsels Shonga

Feature Sports sports - 1
Collins Mbesuma has some advice for unsettled Orlando Pirates and Zambia striker Justin Shonga. Shonga is enduring a poor third season at Pirates without any...
Read more

Kitwe United Captain Worried Financial Woes Will Cripple Promotion Race

Feature Sports sports - 2
Kitwe United captain Moses Lolozi fears Kitwe City Council’s decision to halt funding to Chingalika will derail the team’s momentum to secure promotion back...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: