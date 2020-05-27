Chipolopolo striker Evans Kangwa is itching for action as the Russian Premier League resumes on June 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kangwa’s Russian side Arsenal Tula started group training last week to prepare for the league.

In a phone interview with LT Sport from Russia, Kangwa also revealed that he endured a pay cut during the Covid-19 pandemic without giving details.

“It is pity that this virus came. It has affected us a lot especially teams financially. After covid-19 the salary was cut so it was difficult for us as players,” he said.

The remaining eight rounds of fixtures will be played behind closed doors until July 22, with four midweek dates scheduled.

“The fitness levels are down so we need to push more. And we don’t have much time, we just have one month to train and to be fit for the game,” Kangwa said.

“We look forward to the league. I know it will be boring without fans but that is our job we need to work. We need to work without fans,” he added.

Kangwa has scored three goals in 16 league appearances in the 2019/20 campaign.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]