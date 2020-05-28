President EDGAR LUNGU has directed the ministry of health to immediately equip the newly constructed Chavuma Distrust hospital. President LUNGU wondered why the equipment meant for Chavuma is still in Solwezi and Lusaka. The head of state who took the ministry of health officials to task said this is why people are blaming the government when it has done its part.

He said people should not use COVID 19 as an excuse for not doing their job such as the delivery of equipment to Chavuma District Hospital. He says the government is building hospitals so that people in rural areas can have access to good health facilities.

He says it is not right for people in Chavuma not to have medical equipment when it is lying idle in Lusaka. President LUNGU also expressed displeasure with the workmanship by the contractor on some sections of the hospital. The Head of state said this, Thursday when he inspected the newly constructed Chavuma District Hospital.

In response, North-Western Provincial Health Director CHARLES MUSISKA said the equipment will be delivered next week. He said the process to bring in the equipment from Lusaka will also start next week.

President LUNGU is on three days working visit in North-Western province. Whilst there He will meet chiefs and inspect projects.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has said that PF members who break the law will not be shielded. President LUNGU said that it was lawbreakers who destroyed UNIP and MMD and that he will not allow it to happen in PF.

The head of state said that those who love PF should respect the law and other human beings, adding that PF is not short of leaders and those who break the country’s laws will be expelled.

President Lungu said that he PF Provincial Chairman JACKSON KUNGO was suspended because he was allegedly involved in illegal activities, adding that those who bully others because they are in power will not be entertained.

The President said this when he addressed PF officials in Chavuma, Thursday. The President said that PF was not growing in North Western province because of a lack of discipline and has directed the PF in Chavuma to produce an MP and more councilors in 2021.

Speaking at the same event PF North-Western province chairman said the PF is growing in the District and that this can be seen from a number of by-elections that the party has won in the province and that PF has targeted to win all the seats in the 2021 elections.

[Read 212 times, 212 reads today]