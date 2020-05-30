Lusaka Province Education Officer Christopher Sinkamba says a Provincial task force has been set up to be monitoring schools’ adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Sinkamba says the exercise that will start on Monday when schools reopen for examination classes will cover all the districts in Lusaka.

He however says he is happy with some schools’ preparedness in the province ahead of reopening on June 1st.

Dr. Sinkamba told ZNBC news that schools have been supplied with all necessary materials needed in the fight against the COVID-19.

Dr Sinkamba says monitoring will be done in both private and public schools and assured all parents that their children will be in safe hands.

Meanwhile, Kafue District Commissioner Joseph Kamana has toured some schools in the area to access the preparedness and readiness ahead of the re-opening of schools on Monday.

And Mr. Kamana has declared that the district is ready for re-opening of schools for exam classes.

He has warned all those that are conducting Private tuitions or Extra lessons to stop because they have not been inspected for them to conduct such ventures.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kamana has commended the office of the District Education Board Secretary for working closely with his office in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the same event, Kafue District Education Board Secretary, Teddy Chibwe praised the school heads in the district for their efforts in ensuring that all schools are ready to reopen for the second term.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]