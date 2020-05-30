9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 30, 2020
type here...
General News

Schools Adherence To Ministry of Health Guidelines To Be Monitored

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News Schools Adherence To Ministry of Health Guidelines To Be Monitored
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka Province Education Officer Christopher Sinkamba says a Provincial task force has been set up to be monitoring schools’ adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Sinkamba says the exercise that will start on Monday when schools reopen for examination classes will cover all the districts in Lusaka.

He however says he is happy with some schools’ preparedness in the province ahead of reopening on June 1st.

Dr. Sinkamba told ZNBC news that schools have been supplied with all necessary materials needed in the fight against the COVID-19.

Dr Sinkamba says monitoring will be done in both private and public schools and assured all parents that their children will be in safe hands.

Meanwhile, Kafue District Commissioner Joseph Kamana has toured some schools in the area to access the preparedness and readiness ahead of the re-opening of schools on Monday.

And Mr. Kamana has declared that the district is ready for re-opening of schools for exam classes.

He has warned all those that are conducting Private tuitions or Extra lessons to stop because they have not been inspected for them to conduct such ventures.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kamana has commended the office of the District Education Board Secretary for working closely with his office in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the same event, Kafue District Education Board Secretary, Teddy Chibwe praised the school heads in the district for their efforts in ensuring that all schools are ready to reopen for the second term.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleKampyongo dismayed the behaviour of some political leaders Mocking Ms Siliya and Dr Chilufya

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Schools Adherence To Ministry of Health Guidelines To Be Monitored

Lusaka Province Education Officer Christopher Sinkamba says a Provincial task force has been set up to be monitoring schools’...
Read more
General News

Kampyongo dismayed the behaviour of some political leaders Mocking Ms Siliya and Dr Chilufya

Chief Editor - 0
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has noted with dismay the behaviour of some political leaders who are politicising the scourge and scorning at...
Read more
General News

Chinese Firm Given Two Weeks To Improve Labour Conditions By Ministry Of Labour

Chief Editor - 11
The Ministry of Labour has given a two-week ultimatum to Zhejiang International Engineering Company in Lusaka’s Lilayi area to improve the conditions of service...
Read more
Headlines

No Zambian Financial Advisory Firm or Political Party Has A Track Record to Execute The Debt Restructuring Zambia Needs

Chief Editor - 23
Economic Statistician Shebo Nalishebo says there is no Zambian financial advisory firm or political party with a track record to be able to pull...
Read more
Feature Sports

Patson Daka Returns To Competitive Action

sports - 1
Striker Patson Daka returned to competitive action on Friday for the first time since early March to collect a winners medal with RB Salzburg...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kampyongo dismayed the behaviour of some political leaders Mocking Ms Siliya and Dr Chilufya

General News Chief Editor - 0
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has noted with dismay the behaviour of some political leaders who are politicising the scourge and scorning at...
Read more

Chinese Firm Given Two Weeks To Improve Labour Conditions By Ministry Of Labour

General News Chief Editor - 11
The Ministry of Labour has given a two-week ultimatum to Zhejiang International Engineering Company in Lusaka’s Lilayi area to improve the conditions of service...
Read more

It’s Possible, Government Could be Lying About Escalating COVID-19 Cases in Zambia-Kambwili

General News Chief Editor - 19
National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili says it is possible the government is lying about the escalating cases of COVID-19 in Zambia. Mr Kambwili has...
Read more

Zimbabwe deports arrested Zambian Fishermen after one of them Tests Positive for COVID-19

General News Chief Editor - 5
Nine Zambian fishermen who were arrested for illegal fishing on the Zimbabwean side of Lake Kariba have been deported back to Zambia after of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: