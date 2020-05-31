The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has named the road adjacent to Football House as Danny Pule Road.
Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Lusaka Deputy Mayor Christopher Shakafuswa said the Council decided to honor Dr. PULE for his contributions to religious and political development of the city, and the country at large.
Mr. Shakafuswa said the Council has adopted a policy of naming roads after residents of Lusaka who have contributed to the development of the city.
He called on residents who feel that they have any contributions on who should be honored in the same manner to follow Council procedure by submitting the profiles to Lusaka City Council for consideration.
Speaking at the same event, Dr. Pule expressed gratitude to the Mayor of Lusaka for honoring him by naming a road after him.
