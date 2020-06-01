Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says Kabushi Constituency is a personal to holder from the voters and no one can take it away from him.
Mr Lusambo says those aspiring to contest the seat are wasting their time because he will beat them in 2021.
He said the many projects he has delivered to the people of Kabushi since 2016 will be his campaign tool and those that intend to challenge him are wasting their time.
“I am not called a Bulldozer for nothing, you can’t be renting a one room in Kabwata and dream of challenging me in Kabushi”, said Mr Lusambo.
He has laughed off assertions that he has lost popularity in Kabushi because he has failed to deliver development to the people.
PFs Edward Ndalama and UPNDs Anthony Bwalya are among the people that have shown interest to challenge Mr Lusambo in Kabushi next year.
And Mr Lusambo says people that intend to challenge President Edgar Lungu at the July 2020 convention are wasting their time and must forget about it.
He said the PF structures across the country have already settled on President Lungu for a 2021 candidate and this will not change.
Mr Lusambo said President Lungu will win in 2021 to complete fulfil his vision of developing Zambia.
He has also said that Zambians are happy with the leadership of President Edgar Lungu and they will easily vote for him next year because of the development he has delivered so far.
Ba Bowman you seem to be too much of “I “, “me”. We know you have presidential ambitions that why you are now claiming to be the leader & others follow. Tenkanya mwaiche. PF has not delivered to the people. Zambians are living hungry. 90 days of devrlopment was a lie. More money in your pocket turned out to be politicians pockets. You think zambians have also eaten from the roads, ambulancre, buildings & fire tenders? You will know zambians one day.
Zambians has no money in their pockets. Zambians were gassed & the gassers are roaming free. Zambians have no jobs. Zambian peasant farmers this year have to sale maize at K110, from last’s years K115 when input prices keep rising. Mines belong to foreigners & are only dealing with foreigners. Chinese are discriminating against zambians in their own country & you protect them while you were beating Zambians for just drowning their misery.
THIS IS A TIN WITH ALOT OF NOISE.
This kabova still living ibthe dreamland and very soon he won’t realize what will sweep away like a residue Tsunami floods.
Continue dreaming Lusambo and people of Kabushi or Ndola as whole have suffered at the hands of PF government.
As Bally takes over we want to assure them we have them in minds as we chart rhe way forward for mother Zambia as whole.
PF must go!