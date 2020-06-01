9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 1, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Kabushi Constituency is a personal to holder from the voters and no one can take it away from me .

By Chief Editor
36 views
4
Feature Politics Kabushi Constituency is a personal to holder from the voters and no...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says Kabushi Constituency is a personal to holder from the voters and no one can take it away from him.

Mr Lusambo says those aspiring to contest the seat are wasting their time because he will beat them in 2021.

He said the many projects he has delivered to the people of Kabushi since 2016 will be his campaign tool and those that intend to challenge him are wasting their time.

“I am not called a Bulldozer for nothing, you can’t be renting a one room in Kabwata and dream of challenging me in Kabushi”, said Mr Lusambo.

He has laughed off assertions that he has lost popularity in Kabushi because he has failed to deliver development to the people.

PFs Edward Ndalama and UPNDs Anthony Bwalya are among the people that have shown interest to challenge Mr Lusambo in Kabushi next year.

And Mr Lusambo says people that intend to challenge President Edgar Lungu at the July 2020 convention are wasting their time and must forget about it.

He said the PF structures across the country have already settled on President Lungu for a 2021 candidate and this will not change.

Mr Lusambo said President Lungu will win in 2021 to complete fulfil his vision of developing Zambia.

He has also said that Zambians are happy with the leadership of President Edgar Lungu and they will easily vote for him next year because of the development he has delivered so far.

[Read 186 times, 186 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleSchools in Zambia have reopened for examination classes
Next articleConstitute a Commission of Inquiry to determine whether or not CIVID-19 exists in Zambia-Kambwili

4 COMMENTS

  1. Ba Bowman you seem to be too much of “I “, “me”. We know you have presidential ambitions that why you are now claiming to be the leader & others follow. Tenkanya mwaiche. PF has not delivered to the people. Zambians are living hungry. 90 days of devrlopment was a lie. More money in your pocket turned out to be politicians pockets. You think zambians have also eaten from the roads, ambulancre, buildings & fire tenders? You will know zambians one day.

    1

  2. Zambians has no money in their pockets. Zambians were gassed & the gassers are roaming free. Zambians have no jobs. Zambian peasant farmers this year have to sale maize at K110, from last’s years K115 when input prices keep rising. Mines belong to foreigners & are only dealing with foreigners. Chinese are discriminating against zambians in their own country & you protect them while you were beating Zambians for just drowning their misery.

    1

  4. This kabova still living ibthe dreamland and very soon he won’t realize what will sweep away like a residue Tsunami floods.

    Continue dreaming Lusambo and people of Kabushi or Ndola as whole have suffered at the hands of PF government.

    As Bally takes over we want to assure them we have them in minds as we chart rhe way forward for mother Zambia as whole.

    PF must go!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Lwipa Puma Supports Resumption of Sporting Activities

Health expert Dr Lwipa Puma believes that all sports activities in Zambia can resume saying the Covid-19 morality rate...
Read more
Feature Politics

President Lungu Urges Women and Youths to participate in 2021 General Elections as Candidates

Chief Editor - 2
  President Edgar Lungu has pledged to support woman and youths who have intentions to stand for political office in the 2021 general elections.   President Lungu...
Read more
General News

Constitute a Commission of Inquiry to determine whether or not CIVID-19 exists in Zambia-Kambwili

Chief Editor - 5
Opposition National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has called on President Edgar Lungu to constitute a Commission of Inquiry to determine whether or not...
Read more
Feature Politics

Kabushi Constituency is a personal to holder from the voters and no one can take it away from me .

Chief Editor - 4
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says Kabushi Constituency is a personal to holder from the voters and no one can take it away from...
Read more
Headlines

Schools in Zambia have reopened for examination classes

Chief Editor - 0
Schools in Zambia have reopened for examination classes today after over a month of closure caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Some pupils in grades 7,9...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu Urges Women and Youths to participate in 2021 General Elections as Candidates

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 2
  President Edgar Lungu has pledged to support woman and youths who have intentions to stand for political office in the 2021 general elections.   President Lungu...
Read more

The Constitution Court Asked To Determine Whether A Councillor Can Retract A Resignation

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
The Constitution Court of Zambia is set to hear and determine whether article 157(2)(b) of the Constitution of Zambia provides for retraction of a...
Read more

Chief Mukuni commends the Barotse Royal Establishment For Rejecting BILL 10

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 33
Senior Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people in Southern Province has commended the Barotse Royal Establishment for their forthrightness and candor for officially...
Read more

President Lungu jets into North-western province

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 20
President Edgar Lungu has arrived in North-western province on a three-day working visit. The Presidential plane touched down at Kalumbila airport at about 09:19...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 186 times, 186 reads today]

Related Posts: