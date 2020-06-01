Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says Kabushi Constituency is a personal to holder from the voters and no one can take it away from him.

Mr Lusambo says those aspiring to contest the seat are wasting their time because he will beat them in 2021.

He said the many projects he has delivered to the people of Kabushi since 2016 will be his campaign tool and those that intend to challenge him are wasting their time.

“I am not called a Bulldozer for nothing, you can’t be renting a one room in Kabwata and dream of challenging me in Kabushi”, said Mr Lusambo.

He has laughed off assertions that he has lost popularity in Kabushi because he has failed to deliver development to the people.

PFs Edward Ndalama and UPNDs Anthony Bwalya are among the people that have shown interest to challenge Mr Lusambo in Kabushi next year.

And Mr Lusambo says people that intend to challenge President Edgar Lungu at the July 2020 convention are wasting their time and must forget about it.

He said the PF structures across the country have already settled on President Lungu for a 2021 candidate and this will not change.

Mr Lusambo said President Lungu will win in 2021 to complete fulfil his vision of developing Zambia.

He has also said that Zambians are happy with the leadership of President Edgar Lungu and they will easily vote for him next year because of the development he has delivered so far.

