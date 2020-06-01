Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is backing the restart of the league behind closed doors this month under strict Coronavirus guidelines.

The FAZ League has been on pause since early March as the Coronavirus pandemic hit the continent.

“For us a perfect scenario would be the government to allow us to restart the training sessions during the month of June in line with the new normal of life conditions,” Micho said.

“This will help us with our local teams prepare themselves so that by the end of June, we will play our last nine games of the Zambia Premier Division without the presences of the crowds.”

Micho added that a return to competitive action over the next 30 days will be crucial before the resumption of international matches in the last six months of 2020.

Chipolopolo did not played any competitive games in the first half of 2020 after the 2021 AFCON Group H doubleheader qualifier against Botswana in March and the 2020 CHAN tournament in April where postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Zambia were this week also due to host African champions Algeria in a penultimate Group H fixture in Lusaka but that too is on hold due to the Coronavirus .

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]