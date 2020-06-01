9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 1, 2020
type here...
General News

Zambia Alliance of Women proud of small holder farmers for the 69% Increase in Maize Production

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
General News Zambia Alliance of Women proud of small holder farmers for the 69%...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Alliance of Women is happy with the increase in crop production for the 2019/2020 farming season as announced by Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo recently.

Organisation Executive Director Edah Chimya is proud that Small Scale Farmers mostly women contributed immensely to the 3 million metric tonnes projected maize harvest for this year.

Ms Chimya is further happy that increased production has also been recorded in sorghum, rice, millet, sunflower, Soya beans, Irish Potatoes, Bambara nuts, Cow peas, and sweet potatoes among others.

She said Wheat, Barley and Popcorns equally recorded increase in production, a sign that farmers are moving away from mono cropping and embracing Crop diversification.

“Zambia Alliance of Women is proud of small holder farmers especially Women for the 69% Increase of Maize Production, 199.37% increase of Sorghum production, 81% increase of Millet production,106% increase of Irish Potato production and 190% Increase of Sweet Potato Production which will result into our Country being Food Secure”, he said.

She has since called for timely disbursement of Inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program as Small holder Farmers have demonstrates to be a hope for the National Food Basket through this increase in Crop Production.

[Read 87 times, 87 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleKCM Confirms it will get Power from ZESCO through CEC
Next articleUS Embassy in Zambia committed to represent US’s highest ideals of racial equality, justice, and human dignity for all persons

3 COMMENTS

  1. Zambia should have been the breadbasket feeding the African continent already, if voters hadn’t been stup!d and insane to knowingly and in cold-blood and consistently elect incompetent id!ots and thieves to lead them. Democracy has given them the opportunity to analyse, assess the woman/man aspiring to lead them. Lungu was exposed as a thief, clueless and a drunkard, but he was given the power to mis- govern. The problem is the Zambian her/hisself to blame.

  2. We shall overcome and have bumper after bumper harvests. Let everyone join in the bandwagon of active production and leave the pessimists to grind their teeth. Those with eyes can see.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 4

Zambia Records 32 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,361 tests conducted in the last 5 days.

The country has in the last 5 days recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,361 tests which were...
Read more
General News

US Embassy in Zambia committed to represent US’s highest ideals of racial equality, justice, and human dignity for all persons

Chief Editor - 6
Dear Zambian friends, I want to share some thoughts about the news that has been broadcast around the world and that I know is...
Read more
General News

Zambia Alliance of Women proud of small holder farmers for the 69% Increase in Maize Production

Chief Editor - 3
Zambia Alliance of Women is happy with the increase in crop production for the 2019/2020 farming season as announced by Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo...
Read more
Economy

KCM Confirms it will get Power from ZESCO through CEC

Chief Editor - 4
Konkola Copper Mines has acknowledged seeing a media statement, dated 29 May 2020, issued by the Copperbelt Energy Corporation in which it indicates that...
Read more
General News

OPEN LETTER: Youth Challenges HH to Explain How he Would Solve The Youth Unemployment

Chief Editor - 26
RE: YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT Reference is given to the above stated subject matter. I am a young Zambian youth, a graduate from the University of Zambia (UNZA)....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

US Embassy in Zambia committed to represent US’s highest ideals of racial equality, justice, and human dignity for all persons

General News Chief Editor - 6
Dear Zambian friends, I want to share some thoughts about the news that has been broadcast around the world and that I know is...
Read more

OPEN LETTER: Youth Challenges HH to Explain How he Would Solve The Youth Unemployment

General News Chief Editor - 26
RE: YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT Reference is given to the above stated subject matter. I am a young Zambian youth, a graduate from the University of Zambia (UNZA)....
Read more

Constitute a Commission of Inquiry to determine whether or not COVID-19 exists in Zambia-Kambwili

General News Chief Editor - 21
Opposition National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has called on President Edgar Lungu to constitute a Commission of Inquiry to determine whether or not...
Read more

Schools in Zambia have reopened for examination classes

General News Chief Editor - 2
Schools in Zambia have reopened for examination classes today after over a month of closure caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Some pupils in grades 7,9...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 87 times, 87 reads today]

Related Posts: