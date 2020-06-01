Zambia Alliance of Women is happy with the increase in crop production for the 2019/2020 farming season as announced by Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo recently.
Organisation Executive Director Edah Chimya is proud that Small Scale Farmers mostly women contributed immensely to the 3 million metric tonnes projected maize harvest for this year.
Ms Chimya is further happy that increased production has also been recorded in sorghum, rice, millet, sunflower, Soya beans, Irish Potatoes, Bambara nuts, Cow peas, and sweet potatoes among others.
She said Wheat, Barley and Popcorns equally recorded increase in production, a sign that farmers are moving away from mono cropping and embracing Crop diversification.
“Zambia Alliance of Women is proud of small holder farmers especially Women for the 69% Increase of Maize Production, 199.37% increase of Sorghum production, 81% increase of Millet production,106% increase of Irish Potato production and 190% Increase of Sweet Potato Production which will result into our Country being Food Secure”, he said.
She has since called for timely disbursement of Inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program as Small holder Farmers have demonstrates to be a hope for the National Food Basket through this increase in Crop Production.
Zambia should have been the breadbasket feeding the African continent already, if voters hadn’t been stup!d and insane to knowingly and in cold-blood and consistently elect incompetent id!ots and thieves to lead them. Democracy has given them the opportunity to analyse, assess the woman/man aspiring to lead them. Lungu was exposed as a thief, clueless and a drunkard, but he was given the power to mis- govern. The problem is the Zambian her/hisself to blame.
We shall overcome and have bumper after bumper harvests. Let everyone join in the bandwagon of active production and leave the pessimists to grind their teeth. Those with eyes can see.
Action speaks volumes!!!