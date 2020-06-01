Zambia Alliance of Women is happy with the increase in crop production for the 2019/2020 farming season as announced by Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo recently.

Organisation Executive Director Edah Chimya is proud that Small Scale Farmers mostly women contributed immensely to the 3 million metric tonnes projected maize harvest for this year.

Ms Chimya is further happy that increased production has also been recorded in sorghum, rice, millet, sunflower, Soya beans, Irish Potatoes, Bambara nuts, Cow peas, and sweet potatoes among others.

She said Wheat, Barley and Popcorns equally recorded increase in production, a sign that farmers are moving away from mono cropping and embracing Crop diversification.

“Zambia Alliance of Women is proud of small holder farmers especially Women for the 69% Increase of Maize Production, 199.37% increase of Sorghum production, 81% increase of Millet production,106% increase of Irish Potato production and 190% Increase of Sweet Potato Production which will result into our Country being Food Secure”, he said.

She has since called for timely disbursement of Inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program as Small holder Farmers have demonstrates to be a hope for the National Food Basket through this increase in Crop Production.

