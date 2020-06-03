9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
KBF Expelled from PF

By Chief Editor
17
The Patriotic Front Central Committee has expelled Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya commonly known as KBF from the party.

According to a letter of expulsion delivered to Mr Fube by PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri and seen by the media, the Central Committee at its meeting held on 2nd June 2020 expelled him from the party.

This is according to a letter signed by Party Secretary General Davies Mwila copied to President Edgar Lungu, Vice President Inonge Wina, National Chairperson, Chairperson Disciplinary Committee and Provincial Chairman Lusaka.

17 COMMENTS

  2. Self annihilation….destruction mode…the only consolation is that it is a case of the snake charmer being bitten by his own snake…

    2

  4. Uumm wait a minute. I thought pf have been saying all along that they already expelled KBF! So where those lies?
    But here you can see clearly how scared lungu is of being challenged at the pf convention.

    But a word to KBF: Remember the dirt work you did in 2016 to create the monster that is lungu today. You stepped on many toes and showed a total disregard for morality hoping you would get a big government position Now that you have been disappointed you are trying to look righteous.

    1

  5. Retroactive!? How? I think that Seer 1 Guy was right. If these guys cannot see this very strange state of affairs then me I don’t know teacher…

    1

  6. If lungu survives this, it will be a miracle.
    There are so many forces within pf that are scheming his downfall. And when he falls, they will completely finish him off.
    Even though he is now aware of some of the schemes, he will still be destroyed.

    1


  7. You should have let Kelvin contest and challenge Lungu.

    You cannot be condemning HH for being a dictator in UPND, while you dont practice what you preach.

    Still, and having said that; I don’t think Kevin would beat Lungu to become PF Candidate for 2021.

    4
    1

  9. So was he expelled in 2019 or 2020…….also spell check YOURSLEF…anyway these are are bandits..KBF is a big crook no wonder he PF bandits, in 2003 he stole my late cousins money for a used Mercedes Benz…and a few years later he was then disbared..he moved to Canada briefly and moved back to Zambia…big Pompwe this Mufulira guy

  11. The chap was expelled long time ago last year but he has been saying he did not receive the letter. They have just delivered the later. HE WAS EXPELLED LAST YEAR!!!

    1

  14. the letter was written last year has been received today , which courier company did they use? that delay is so retrogressive and backward., so dununa reverse.

  15. Question: How do you get expelled from a party that doesn’t have register of its members?
    Answer: You challenge for party presidency.

    On a serious note, a party with no party register is a serious problem, because anything can happen, like some people can form up a kangaroo court and expel any so called members who challenge the jelly-spine incumbent for presidency. We saw it with MMD, now it’s in PF.

  16. DONT WORRY KBF, JUST MARRY UP WITH HH. PF DOES NOT WANT ANY ONE TO CHALLENGE ECL DURING NEXT MONTH CONVERTION. YOU WILL SEE A LOT WILL BE FIRED. PAY RETIREES AT PSPF.

