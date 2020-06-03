The Patriotic Front Central Committee has expelled Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya commonly known as KBF from the party.

According to a letter of expulsion delivered to Mr Fube by PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri and seen by the media, the Central Committee at its meeting held on 2nd June 2020 expelled him from the party.

This is according to a letter signed by Party Secretary General Davies Mwila copied to President Edgar Lungu, Vice President Inonge Wina, National Chairperson, Chairperson Disciplinary Committee and Provincial Chairman Lusaka.

