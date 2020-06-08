9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 8, 2020
HH Encourages Musicians to Continue Speaking out on the Many Injustices

By Chief Editor
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has encouraged musicians to continue speaking out on the many injustices Zambians have suffered under the PF regime.

Mr Hichilema says the UPND endorses the actions of musicians who have chosen to speak out on behalf of majority poor Zambians.

Speaking at his residence, Mr Hichilema says by accepting to be silenced by those in Authority musicians will be endorsing brutality and dictatorship.

Mr Hichilema added that keeping quiet will mean that musicians are endorsing a regime that has denied Zambians basic necessities such as food, jobs, education, health and business opportunities.

He said choosing to be silence will be directly agreeing with what the PF government is doing to the people of Zambia and their future.

Mr Hichilema says the UPND is not only supporting the musicians but is with them and will provide the necessary support needed to push their agenda.

And National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has commended musicians who refused to attend a meeting called by Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela recently.

Mr Kambwili has also urged the musicians to be wary of their colleagues who organised the meeting calling them traitors.

He said some musicians are organizing such meetings with the government because they want their colleagues to be silenced like themselves.

Mr Kambwili has encouraged musicians to continue speaking out on PF failures saying Zambians deserve better.

1 COMMENT

  1. Hello Sir,
    I totally agree with you…musicians should speak out.
    Please hire most of these guys to dunana reverse the PF…when the electricians get close…If the PF counter offer double What the PF will offer these guys. You have the resources…We really need you…we have suffered enough with the PF thieves. Enough is Enough.

