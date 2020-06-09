9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack

By Chief Editor
Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack, according to the government. In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the government announced “with great sorrow to Burundians and the international community” the passing of Nkurunziza, 55.

“The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi… following heart failure on June 8, 2020,” the post said.

An evangelical who believed he was chosen by God to rule the East African nation, Nkurunziza came to power in 2005, when he was selected by parliament. His controversial and ultimately successful bid for a third term in 2015 plunged the country into crisis.

The violence left at least 1,200 people dead, displaced hundreds of thousands and the authorities carried out a sustained crackdown on the opposition and media.

His death comes on the heels of elections on 20 May in which his hand-picked successor, Evariste Ndayishimiye, secured a seven-year term as president – a result confirmed by the constitutional court last Thursday.

Ndayishimiye was due to be sworn in in August.

Nkurunziza had attended a volleyball match on Saturday afternoon and was taken to the hospital that evening after falling ill. Although he appeared to recover on Sunday and spoke to those around him, he suddenly deteriorated on Monday morning. He then suffered a heart attack and despite an immediate resuscitation attempt, doctors were unable to revive him.

Nkurunziza died at a hospital in Karuzi, eastern Burundi.

The government said there would be a period of national mourning for seven days from Tuesday and that flags would be flown at half-mast.

In power since 2005, Nkurunziza was due to be replaced in August by political ally Evariste Ndayishimiye, who was declared earlier this month the winner of a May 20 presidential election.

Nkurunziza’s final years in office were racked by turmoil.

His controversial decision to run for a third term in 2015 was condemned by the opposition as unconstitutional and sparked mass unrest. After a failed military coup and a crackdown by security forces, hundreds of thousands of people fled to neighboring countries to escape the violence.

  5. I wonder why African leaders think they will carry stolen wealth and brutal dictatorship to heaven (sorry I meant to say HELL). The goes one. From soil to soil. From ashes to ashes. It’s all vanity vanity & vanity. Like chasing the wind as if you can catch it in your hands.

    1

  9. Wow, so it is possible that Ba Edgar can die from Heart Attack too!!
    With the likes of Lusambo in the mix, this bad month to die. Pray.

