The Judiciary has observed with concern the running commentaries that have been made on a matter that is sub judice.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary and Director of Court Operations Charles Kafunda says running commentaries have been made on the case of Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited versus Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings and Konkola Copper Mines appeal number 181/2019, an interlocutory appeal before the Court of Appeal.

Mr. Kafunda says the commentaries made, tend to undermine the authority of the Court as they express a conclusive view.

He said the Court of Appeal has therefore taken a strong exception to the commentaries.

Mr. Kafunda has reminded Members of the public that discussion of a matter that is sub-judice may amount to contempt of court.

He has warned that should the discussion on the matter at hand continue, contempt proceedings may be invoked against those discussing the matter.

