9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
type here...
Economy

Court of Appeal Takes Strong Exception to the Commentaries on Vedanta vs ZCCM-IH

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Economy Court of Appeal Takes Strong Exception to the Commentaries on Vedanta...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Judiciary has observed with concern the running commentaries that have been made on a matter that is sub judice.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary and Director of Court Operations Charles Kafunda says running commentaries have been made on the case of Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited versus Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings and Konkola Copper Mines appeal number 181/2019, an interlocutory appeal before the Court of Appeal.

Mr. Kafunda says the commentaries made, tend to undermine the authority of the Court as they express a conclusive view.

He said the Court of Appeal has therefore taken a strong exception to the commentaries.

Mr. Kafunda has reminded Members of the public that discussion of a matter that is sub-judice may amount to contempt of court.

He has warned that should the discussion on the matter at hand continue, contempt proceedings may be invoked against those discussing the matter.

[Read 141 times, 141 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleWe will continue identifying hard working civil servants and reward them with promotion to senior positions-Lungu
Next articleDepoliticise The Gold Mining Sector

1 COMMENT

  1. You want us to back the Zambian government?
    Zambia confiscated a property belonging to a foreign investor.
    I hope other international investors take heed of this and move their money out of Zambia ASAP.
    Countries like:
    Botswana
    Rwanda
    Namibia
    Bolivia, and
    Indonesia
    Will welcome you with open arms. You’ll will never be answerable to the ruling party in those countries!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Ponga: Pre-1990 Players Were Better Developed

Football consultant and columnist Ponga Liwewe says the quality of players over the last thirty years cannot march the...
Read more
Feature Politics

Zambian Parliament to Resume its Sittings Today

Chief Editor - 1
The 4th session of the 12th National Assembly which was abruptly adjourned sine die due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 will resume today. Clerk...
Read more
Headlines

FRA advised to revise the Maize Price Offer of K110

Chief Editor - 0
Sub-chief Munyambala of the Kaonde speaking people in Mufumbwe district has expressed concern over the K110 price by which the Food Reserve Agency (FRA)...
Read more
Columns

Depoliticise The Gold Mining Sector

Chief Editor - 1
By Webby Banda CTPD-Senior Researcher (Extractives) The first step in crafting a formidable Gold game plan should be to depoliticize the sub-sector. It is important...
Read more
Economy

Court of Appeal Takes Strong Exception to the Commentaries on Vedanta vs ZCCM-IH

Chief Editor - 1
The Judiciary has observed with concern the running commentaries that have been made on a matter that is sub judice. Chief Registrar of the Judiciary...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FRA advised to revise the Maize Price Offer of K110

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Sub-chief Munyambala of the Kaonde speaking people in Mufumbwe district has expressed concern over the K110 price by which the Food Reserve Agency (FRA)...
Read more

It’s unfortunate that Africa has Neglected Intra-Travel for a long time-Chitotela

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Chairperson for the United Nations World Tourism Organisation Regional Commission for Africa Ronald Chitotela has called on the tourism sector leaders on the continent...
Read more

Preparations for the 2021 National Budget begins

Economy Chief Editor - 14
The Ministry of Finance has started preparations for the 2021 National Budget. The Ministry has also started preparations for the 2021-2023 Medium Term...
Read more

Zambia Chamber of Mines appeals to the Government to diffuse tensions ZESCO and CEC

Economy Chief Editor - 16
The Zambia Chamber of Mines has appealed to the Government to diffuse tensions and expedite negotiated resolution of the ZESCO-Copperbelt Energy Corporation impasse For...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 142 times, 142 reads today]

Related Posts: