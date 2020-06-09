TP Mazembe president Mosie Katumbi says he is happy to have cleared the air over Kabaso Chongo’s contract with the DR Congo giants and insists he has never blocked any player from leaving the club.

On Monday, Kabaso apologized to Katumbi for media reports attributed to sources close to him that he wanted out of Mazembe when his contract expired on August 15, 2020.

However, Katumbi revealed in a meeting with Kabaso on June 8 in Lubumbashi that the Chipolopolo captain still had three years left on a five-year deal that expires in 2023.

“I have never had any problems with any Zambian player. Even when Zambia won the 2012AFCON we had a majority of players from the national team. We are both brothers and Africans,” Katumbi said.

“I never stopped anyone, (Emmanuel) Mbola went to Israel, Nathan Sinkala (went to France and Switzerland), Stopilla Sunzu, he was playing in France last year and I think he is going to China. I always wish the best for a player’s career.”

Kabaso has just clocked seven years at Mazembe since joining them from Konkola Mine Police in August, 2013.

“If there is any team looking for you I can’t stop you from going. You, yourself asked us to look for a team for you in Europe,” Katumbi added.

“Mazembe has never had any problem with any player from Zambia or any other player.”

Katumbi cited Ivorian striker Roger Assale, Tanzania international Mbwana Samatta and DR Congo attacker Dieumerci Mbokani as some of the high-profile departures from Mazembe who moved to Europe.

“The Mazembe brand is really a serious brand and it is not brand that we play with left and right,” Katumbi said.

