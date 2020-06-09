9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Katumbi: Mazembe Never Blocked Kabaso

By sports
36 views
1
Sports Feature Sports Katumbi: Mazembe Never Blocked Kabaso
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

TP Mazembe president Mosie Katumbi says he is happy to have cleared the air over Kabaso Chongo’s contract with the DR Congo giants and insists he has never blocked any player from leaving the club.

On Monday, Kabaso apologized to Katumbi for media reports attributed to sources close to him that he wanted out of Mazembe when his contract expired on August 15, 2020.

However, Katumbi revealed in a meeting with Kabaso on June 8 in Lubumbashi that the Chipolopolo captain still had three years left on a five-year deal that expires in 2023.

“I have never had any problems with any Zambian player. Even when Zambia won the 2012AFCON we had a majority of players from the national team. We are both brothers and Africans,” Katumbi said.

“I never stopped anyone, (Emmanuel) Mbola went to Israel, Nathan Sinkala (went to France and Switzerland), Stopilla Sunzu, he was playing in France last year and I think he is going to China. I always wish the best for a player’s career.”

Kabaso has just clocked seven years at Mazembe since joining them from Konkola Mine Police in August, 2013.

“If there is any team looking for you I can’t stop you from going. You, yourself asked us to look for a team for you in Europe,” Katumbi added.

“Mazembe has never had any problem with any player from Zambia or any other player.”

Katumbi cited Ivorian striker Roger Assale, Tanzania international Mbwana Samatta and DR Congo attacker Dieumerci Mbokani as some of the high-profile departures from Mazembe who moved to Europe.

“The Mazembe brand is really a serious brand and it is not brand that we play with left and right,” Katumbi said.

[Read 77 times, 77 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleChurch and CSOs failed dialogue on Constitution reform-YALI

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 1

Katumbi: Mazembe Never Blocked Kabaso

TP Mazembe president Mosie Katumbi says he is happy to have cleared the air over Kabaso Chongo's contract with...
Read more
Headlines

Church and CSOs failed dialogue on Constitution reform-YALI

Chief Editor - 6
The Church which has been vocal in calling on Government to slow down the process of enacting Bill 10 failed to take steps for...
Read more
Videos and Audios

BFlow Details his Visit to State House

Chief Editor - 30
Read more
Feature Sports

Ponga: Pre-1990 Players Were Better Developed

sports - 1
Football consultant and columnist Ponga Liwewe says the quality of players over the last thirty years cannot march the standard set pre-1990. Observations have been...
Read more
Feature Politics

Zambian Parliament to Resume its Sittings Today

Chief Editor - 12
The 4th session of the 12th National Assembly which was abruptly adjourned sine die due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 will resume today. Clerk...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ponga: Pre-1990 Players Were Better Developed

Feature Sports sports - 1
Football consultant and columnist Ponga Liwewe says the quality of players over the last thirty years cannot march the standard set pre-1990. Observations have been...
Read more

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: Patson Keeps Salzburg On Track For Seventh Heaven

Feature Sports sports - 2
Here are briefs of our European based players performances in action at their respective leagues this past weekend. POLAND Midfielder Lubambo Musonda was an unused substitute...
Read more

Ponga: Why We Need Imports In The FAZ League

Feature Sports sports - 3
Football expert and columnist Ponga Liwewe believes the cosmopolitan nature of the FAZ Super Division has helped boost Zambian footballs’ viewer ratings on SuperSport. Ponga...
Read more

Chisamba Lungu Makes Zanaco Return

Feature Sports sports - 2
2012 AFCON winner Chisamba Lungu has returned to Zanaco. The midfielder has joined the seven-time champions as a free agent on a two-year deal barely...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 77 times, 77 reads today]

Related Posts: