Thursday, June 11, 2020
Feature Politics

Bill number 10 of 2019 answers the demands of Zambians to amend the current constitution-Nakachinda

By Chief Editor
Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda says the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019, answers the demands of Zambians to amend the current constitution so that existing lacunas can be addressed.

Speaking in an interview ZANIS in Chipata, Mr Nakachinda said some of the clauses in the current Constitution have a number of lacunas including article 165 that is not favourable to the appointing and installation of traditional rulers.

He noted that key critical stakeholders like traditional leaders have made clear demands on the said article, including Senior Chief Nzamane.

The nominated MP says Senior Chief Nzamane and other traditional leaders want the amendment of Article 165 to bestow the authority that was taken from paramount chiefs and senior chiefs to appoint chiefs and sub-chiefs.

And, former Republican President Rupiah Banda said he has retired from active politics and remains neutral on Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.

The former President has instead called for open debate on Constitution Amendment Bill number ten of 2019 by all young and active politicians.

Mr Banda was speaking to the media in Chipata after attending the funeral of late Former Luangeni Member of Parlaiment, Hellen Jere who died on June 7 at the age of 68 and was buried yesterday.

  1. He removed Mumbi Phiri from parliament, and kept that peace of gangster.
    2016 somebody signed a constitution. 2018 he say need amend. Did he sign a wrong version? If so then arrest him.

    3
    2

  3. He his not talking about the bad parts of the bill… why should we not challenge the nomination of a presidential candidate in court??????
    Why i Lungu so determined not to be challenged when he his nominated? I guess he knows the result.

    1

  4. Bill 10 is bad throw it out. Why not have clauses in the bill that removes immunity from presidents so that they can pay and be accountable for their misdeeds maybe then Africa or Zambia in particular can be great because the presidents will be serious with their work. There is benefit in rewarding a thieving and corrupt president at the end of their tenure and taking care of them for life. For such presidents who steal prisons should be their caretakers after they leave plot one. There is a crisis of leadership in Zambia and Lungu has presided over the most incompetent, inconsistent and utterly useless and dull government of all time in Zambia.

  5. so Nakachinda is a hired gun nominated to parliament for only BILL 10. He has traveled the length and breadth of this country to promoted and ensure that BILL 10 (BEN 10) goes through. For this purpose you were nominated to parliament and of course the Zambian TAX payer will foot the BILL. Rapheal Nakachinda , the name we will refuse to forget when the Lungu Presidency comes to an End. May days fly fast , may the Lungu presidency come to an end like lightening, like a twinkling of an eye. Then Nakachinda Raphael will again be Hungry .

  7. Nacinda just chew your Chocolate while it lasts. The bill 10 is not going anywhere hear what people are saying.

    Sugarcoating the bill 10 won’t help you at all and concentrate on productive issues and if you have nothing just eat quietly.

    PF must go!

