Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda says the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019, answers the demands of Zambians to amend the current constitution so that existing lacunas can be addressed.

Speaking in an interview ZANIS in Chipata, Mr Nakachinda said some of the clauses in the current Constitution have a number of lacunas including article 165 that is not favourable to the appointing and installation of traditional rulers.

He noted that key critical stakeholders like traditional leaders have made clear demands on the said article, including Senior Chief Nzamane.

The nominated MP says Senior Chief Nzamane and other traditional leaders want the amendment of Article 165 to bestow the authority that was taken from paramount chiefs and senior chiefs to appoint chiefs and sub-chiefs.

And, former Republican President Rupiah Banda said he has retired from active politics and remains neutral on Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.

The former President has instead called for open debate on Constitution Amendment Bill number ten of 2019 by all young and active politicians.

Mr Banda was speaking to the media in Chipata after attending the funeral of late Former Luangeni Member of Parlaiment, Hellen Jere who died on June 7 at the age of 68 and was buried yesterday.

