The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says it will investigate allegations by ZESCO customers that electricity units are depleting faster than usual.
In a statement, ERB Public Relations Manager Kwali Funi said investigations will be carried out to determine the validity of the allegations and rule out possibilities of meters having been tampered with or malfunctioning on account of age or other factors.
“As investigations progress, members of the public would be informed of the findings, either periodically or at the conclusion of the matter,” she said.
Ms Funi said the board will engage relevant ministries and suppliers to determine facts leading to the anomaly.
“A number of complaints have been received by the ERB, while various media outlets have also reported receiving similar reports, prompting responses from ZESCO on the matter.
The consumers allege that there is a noticeable difference in their consumption patterns for the same number of units and their electricity bills have gone up” she said.
She has advised ZESCO customers to report similar complaints or make inquiries on other energy matters to the ERB may through the toll free line 848.
We have been buying zesco units like water. We have also been cheated by zesco when they increased the tariffs in January by 200% justifying the increment by saying it will be necessary so that load shedding will be a thing of the past. Now 3 months later load shedding is back at a time when the water levels are at their highest and mines are working at their lowest. So please reduce the rates back. Also 3 weeks are up when we were told that it will take the water from Victoria falls to reach kariba. Maybe the water has delayed due to the numerous road blocks along the way.
Although it doesn’t make sense, you’re free to go ahead because you’ve time to waste. What I advised you to investigate is how used oils that are collected from the mines are disposed. A few litres are cleaned and repacked while a lot ends up in our tanks as it is blended to petrol and diesel. Except maybe for Total and Puma most service stations are guilty, especially Somalians
ERB had failed the Zambian people some regulatory authority in other countries are reducing fuel.
After investigating how zesco units get depleted, are they going to compensate tge customers!?
This is what Madilu system doesn’t like to hear. We need to hear about your intention on fuel reductions not investigating zesco units. We zesco is another thief.
PF must go!