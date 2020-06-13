9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 13, 2020
type here...
Headlines

ERB to probe faster depletion of ZESCO units

By Chief Editor
36 views
4
Headlines ERB to probe faster depletion of ZESCO units
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says it will investigate allegations by ZESCO customers that electricity units are depleting faster than usual.

In a statement, ERB Public Relations Manager Kwali Funi said investigations will be carried out to determine the validity of the allegations and rule out possibilities of meters having been tampered with or malfunctioning on account of age or other factors.

“As investigations progress, members of the public would be informed of the findings, either periodically or at the conclusion of the matter,” she said.

Ms Funi said the board will engage relevant ministries and suppliers to determine facts leading to the anomaly.

“A number of complaints have been received by the ERB, while various media outlets have also reported receiving similar reports, prompting responses from ZESCO on the matter.

The consumers allege that there is a noticeable difference in their consumption patterns for the same number of units and their electricity bills have gone up” she said.

She has advised ZESCO customers to report similar complaints or make inquiries on other energy matters to the ERB may through the toll free line 848.

[Read 134 times, 134 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleNdola Lime fires all workers
Next article30 days Voter registration might led to 2021 Voter Apathy – Chitika

4 COMMENTS

  2. We have been buying zesco units like water. We have also been cheated by zesco when they increased the tariffs in January by 200% justifying the increment by saying it will be necessary so that load shedding will be a thing of the past. Now 3 months later load shedding is back at a time when the water levels are at their highest and mines are working at their lowest. So please reduce the rates back. Also 3 weeks are up when we were told that it will take the water from Victoria falls to reach kariba. Maybe the water has delayed due to the numerous road blocks along the way.

    1

  3. Although it doesn’t make sense, you’re free to go ahead because you’ve time to waste. What I advised you to investigate is how used oils that are collected from the mines are disposed. A few litres are cleaned and repacked while a lot ends up in our tanks as it is blended to petrol and diesel. Except maybe for Total and Puma most service stations are guilty, especially Somalians

  4. ERB had failed the Zambian people some regulatory authority in other countries are reducing fuel.

    After investigating how zesco units get depleted, are they going to compensate tge customers!?

    This is what Madilu system doesn’t like to hear. We need to hear about your intention on fuel reductions not investigating zesco units. We zesco is another thief.

    PF must go!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Electoral Commission of Zambia Full Media Briefing on Electoral Process

Ladies and gentlemen On behalf of the Commission, I warmly welcome you all to this Media briefing and to the...
Read more
Feature Politics

30 days Voter registration might led to 2021 Voter Apathy – Chitika

Chief Editor - 1
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika has said that the proposed 30 days Voter registration might lead...
Read more
Headlines

ERB to probe faster depletion of ZESCO units

Chief Editor - 4
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says it will investigate allegations by ZESCO customers that electricity units are depleting faster than usual. In a statement, ERB...
Read more
Economy

Ndola Lime fires all workers

Chief Editor - 15
All workers at Ndola Lime Company Limited will lose their jobs on is 31st July 2020. According to an internal memorandum signed by the...
Read more
General News

Oxfam donates K1 million to COVID19 Response

Chief Editor - 2
Oxfam has joined government efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Zambia through a donation of 1 Million Kwacha to support risk communication and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ECZ Unveils Plans for the 2021 General Elections, People in Diaspora will not be allowed to Vote

Headlines Chief Editor - 43
Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano has announced that the voter registration exercise will commence on 18th October 2020 ahead of...
Read more

B-Flow turns down an invitation from government to attend today’s Youth Engagement Meeting

Headlines Chief Editor - 33
Musician Brian Bwembya popularly known as B-Flow has turned down an invitation from government to attend today's Youth Engagement Meeting. B-Flow has cited lack of...
Read more

Zambia to hold a consultative and Information exchange meeting with IMF

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will conduct a VIRTUAL consultative and information exchange mission for Zambia from June 22 to July 1,...
Read more

Cabinet Approves Move to Open up the Railway Industry to the Private Sector

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
Cabinet has approved in principle, the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal and replace the Railways Act, Cap. 453 of 1984 in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 134 times, 134 reads today]

Related Posts: