All workers at Ndola Lime Company Limited will lose their jobs on is 31st July 2020.

According to an internal memorandum signed by the interim Business Rescue Administrator Stephen Bwalya, workers will receive letters of retrenchment together with computations of amounts due to each of them.

“Kindly take note that the last day for all employees under Ndola Lime Company Limited has been set for 31st July, 2020. In this vein, all employees should expect to receive letters of retrenchment together with computations at amounts due to each employee. Further, communication shall be contained in individual letters to each employee,” Mr Bwalya said.

