All workers at Ndola Lime Company Limited will lose their jobs on is 31st July 2020.
According to an internal memorandum signed by the interim Business Rescue Administrator Stephen Bwalya, workers will receive letters of retrenchment together with computations of amounts due to each of them.
“Kindly take note that the last day for all employees under Ndola Lime Company Limited has been set for 31st July, 2020. In this vein, all employees should expect to receive letters of retrenchment together with computations at amounts due to each employee. Further, communication shall be contained in individual letters to each employee,” Mr Bwalya said.
No, no, no. That’s not possible. Our listening government can’t allow any one to layoff workers.The CEO for this company must be detained just like we did at Mopani. What’s the labour minister’s take on this?
Then Ndola must have a bunch of useless junk MPs. They will receive 4 votes each from their prostitutes. Firing employees now?? Muli fipuba?
What is a Minister of Copperbelt.
Ndola Lime has been loss-making firm that’s no secret …PF govt of Lazy bum Edgar wont say anything because they are already in deep with KCM.
A foreign mining company put some employees on paid leave Minister of Mines makes all sorts of threats and hallabaloo. ZCCM-IH fires all employees and all we see is deaf silence from Musukwa and all. Double standards. Clear proof of lack of policy direction. What a waste!
How do a normal government allow Nelkanthi Lime and Handman’s Lime, Indian Lime companies to be set up just next to Ndola lime and compete for the raw material in the same space. Yes Ndola Lime has not been doing well and the problem is Management and the Government. This is theft of the national resources of the highest level by those charged with management responsibilities and at the expense of Zambians. Indians cant be stealing from us like this supported by those close to corridors of power in Zambia.