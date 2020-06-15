Local Government Minister Charles Banda has called for patience among Bar and Night club owners as government is working towards devising measures that will enable them operate in a safe environment once their businesses reopen.

Dr Banda says it is not true that the Government has allowed foreign owned bars and night clubs to start operating at the expense of the local people.

He told Journalists that it is cheap politics for anyone to allege that Government does not care about the welfare of Zambians.

Dr Banda has maintained that Bars and Night Clubs remain closed and no one should go against the law.

He said the government is not after punishing the people by not reopening bars and night clubs but to make decisions that will stand for a long time.

Dr Banda said consultations have been done widely with stakeholders and the Ministerial consultative meeting recently took recommendations from all stakeholders including the Council of Permanent Secretaries.

He said the recommendations from the consultative meetings have been submitted to President Edgar Lungu who will this week address the nation and is confident the recommendations will go a long way in normalizing businesses in the country.

Some bars and night club owners in Lusaka have opened their businesses in defiance of government stance on the operations of such businesses.

In the face of what they see as unequal treatment after President Edgar Lungu allowed other businesses to reopen, some of the bars are taking a defiant stand.

President Lungu has loosened restrictions by allowing restaurants, Casinos, Cinemas and Gymnasiums to operate normally subject to them following the public health measures such as sanitizing, social distancing and washing hands.

Bar and night club owners feel this is unfair and have accused the Government of favoring foreign entities at the expense of local businesses that provide employment to thousands of Zambians.

