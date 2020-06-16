The government has apologized to the Japanese Government for erroneous reference as the donor of the 100 bicycles given to the Zambia Police.

Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr Chileshe Mulenga has explained that the 100 bicycles are part of a larger supply contract awarded to Poly Technology Company from China consisting of Motor Vehicles, Boats, Uniforms, camping and heavy agricultural equipment.

Dr Mulenga at a media briefing that in addition on the 14th of August in 2019, the Indian High Commission in Lusaka made a donation of 30 Bicycles to the Police at an event which was officiated by that country’s High Commissioner.

He said that there was a miscommunication when the two statements were issued by the Zambia Police Service and the Ministry of Home Affairs and this has been sorted out.

The Japanese Government has denied donating 1000 bicycles to the Zambian Government meant for Police Operations.

Stakeholders have been demanding clarity from the government on the conflicting statements being issued over the procured 1000 bicycles meant for police operations in areas unreachable by vehicles.

And speaking at the same event, Foreign affairs permanent Chalwe Lombe secretary assured that no diplomatic implications will be raised as a result of the same as both sides have been met to have the matter settled as both the embassies were immediately met after the misinformation.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said that the bicycles were donated to the Zambian government by Japan.

