The government has apologized to the Japanese Government for erroneous reference as the donor of the 100 bicycles given to the Zambia Police.
Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr Chileshe Mulenga has explained that the 100 bicycles are part of a larger supply contract awarded to Poly Technology Company from China consisting of Motor Vehicles, Boats, Uniforms, camping and heavy agricultural equipment.
Dr Mulenga at a media briefing that in addition on the 14th of August in 2019, the Indian High Commission in Lusaka made a donation of 30 Bicycles to the Police at an event which was officiated by that country’s High Commissioner.
He said that there was a miscommunication when the two statements were issued by the Zambia Police Service and the Ministry of Home Affairs and this has been sorted out.
The Japanese Government has denied donating 1000 bicycles to the Zambian Government meant for Police Operations.
Stakeholders have been demanding clarity from the government on the conflicting statements being issued over the procured 1000 bicycles meant for police operations in areas unreachable by vehicles.
And speaking at the same event, Foreign affairs permanent Chalwe Lombe secretary assured that no diplomatic implications will be raised as a result of the same as both sides have been met to have the matter settled as both the embassies were immediately met after the misinformation.
Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said that the bicycles were donated to the Zambian government by Japan.
Bunch of clowns, how does a government system make such a mistake? How many more of such mistakes happen which go unheard? This is what happens if you give cadres power to oversee the running of states offices.
Lies truly have short legs. The full truth is yet to come out. What was difficult to just state that we contracted more debt to buy all that equipment you have now itemised. It is now clear that this was NOT a donation but another scum which has become a normal part of our government!
Looks like it still goes back to what the IG said earlier which someone wanted to quickly cover up…The bicycle cost $700 each
These people have absolutely no shame …if they can lie at that level what can stop them lieing to anyone. People like Nine Chale who are gullible believed this peanut butter.
“The real purpose of the opposition is to minimize the amount of money the ruling party will have stolen from the people at the end of its term.”
Mokokoma Mokhonoana