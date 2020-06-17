9.5 C
Feature Politics

Elizabeth Chitika writes to PF to complain about their continued destabilizing of MMD

By Chief Editor
New Hope MMD National Secretary Elizabeth Chitika has written to the Patriotic Front complaining over what she has termed as continued destabilizing of the party.

The complaint follows the PF party meeting which was held in Serenje on or about 13th June 2020 at Malcolm Moffat Hall where two Movements for Multi-party Democracy estranged Members of Parliament were in attendance.

“In this meeting you said and I quote ‘Ba MMD twalisumina ukubomba nabo, and when we are working with them, let us feel proud, let us embrace them, ngabakaya kwi? Ba UPND babasekeko naifwe tulelwa nabo. No God doesn’t allow that”. end of quote”

“We write this letter to you and your party with a heavy heart following your continued destabilization of our Party”, said Mrs Chitika in a letter addressed to PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri dated 16th June 2020.

She has questioned Mrs Phiri how many times the MMD will remind the PF to stop causing confusion in the former ruling party.

Mrs Chitika said the MMD has written letters to PF President Edgar Lungu and Secretary General Davies Mwila and have attached a copy of the November 5th judgment but the PF have continued behaving like nothing has happened.

“Which MMD have you agreed to work with? Or which MMD are you working with? If you want individuals MPs from MMD you have every right to take them if the two MPs will make you win elections”, she has questioned.

Mrs Chitika has asked the PF to stop referring or mentioning the MMD because they are not in any working alliance with your Party.

“The fact that you do not respect the law, and there is no rule of law in your vocabulary, this is the more reason you have problems in your party. You went to Serenje to defend your party from people you have expelled and are saying they shall attend your convention. Why are you so quick to condemn them when you sponsored individuals to convene an illegal convention when you were aware those individuals were expelled from our Party and you continued to call them MMD for three years and worked with them in your government to date”, added Mrs Chitika.

“How would you feel if we continued addressing KBF as a bonafide PF member and aspiring PF Presidential candidate even when we know he is not in good standing with your Party”, she said.

Mrs Chitika said what is good to PF should also be good to their neighbor otherwise KARMA shall not miss their address in Lumumba road.

“With this said, we wish to put it in writing in case you have forgotten, we are not in any working alliance with your Party and you should desist from ever saying so publicly and privately”, she said.

