Mid-Week Pro’s Hit List

Here are selected briefs of European –based Chipolopolo players who were in mid-week action.


SWEDEN
Forward Edward Chilufya and midfielder Emmanuel Banda were not part of the Djurgradens’ 2-1 home loss to Orebro on Wednesday evening.
Djurgardens drop from second to sixth on the log after losing their first game of the season from two rounds played on 3 points.
Chilufya played in the opening season 2-0 away win over Sirius last Saturday while Banda was not selected for that trip.


AUSTRIA
RB Salzburg’s lead has been cut from seven points to five points after drawing 0-0 on Wednesday away to fourth placed Wolfsberger AC at the midway point of the championship round.
Midfielder Enock Mwepu and striker Patson Daka started from the bench before coming on in the 71st and 46th minutes respectively.
Salzburg and Wolfsberger complete their doubleheader date this Sunday in the final countdown of the five matches left.

