Economy

China to cancel debt for African countries hit by COVID-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China will cancel debts for African states worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 in Beijing, 17 June 2020, the Chinese President said the sudden onslaught of COVID-19 had taken a heavy toll on countries around the world and has pledged his country’s total commitment to ending the pandemic.

Jinping said the Chinese people had put up a fierce fight and made enormous sacrifice to bring the situation in China and Africa under control.

“First, we must stay committed to fighting COVID-19 together. China will continue to do whatever it can to support Africa’s response to COVID-19,” he said.

Jinping said that China will lose no time in following through on the measures announced at the opening of the World Health Assembly, but would continue to help African countries by providing supplies, sending expert teams, and facilitating Africa’s procurement of medical supplies in China.

He said China would start ahead of schedule the construction of the Africa CDC headquarters this year and would work with Africa to fully deliver the health care initiative adopted at the FOCAC Beijing Summit, as well as speed up the construction of China-Africa Friendship Hospitals and the cooperation between paired-up Chinese and African hospitals.

“In the face of COVID-19, China and Africa have offered mutual support and fought shoulder to shoulder with each other,” he said.

Jinping said that COVID-19 was still affecting many parts of the world and that both China and Africa face the formidable task of combating the virus while stabilizing the economy and protecting people’s livelihoods.

“We must mobilize necessary resources, stick together in collaboration, and do whatever it takes to protect people’s lives and minimize the fallout of COVID-19,” he said.

Jinping further said that within the FOCAC framework, China will cancel the debt of relevant African countries in the form of interest – free government loans that are due to mature by the end of 2020.

“For those African countries that are hardest hit by the coronavirus and are under heavy financial stress, China will work with the global community to give them greater support, by such means as further extending the period of debt suspension, to help them tide over the current difficulty.

We encourage Chinese financial institutions to respond to the G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) and to hold friendly consultations with African countries according to market principles to work out arrangements for commercial loans with sovereign guarantees,” Jinping said.

“China will work with other members of the G20 to implement the DSSI and, on that basis, urge the G20 to extend debt service suspension still further for concerned, including those in Africa,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jinping said that in the face of COVID-19, China and Africa had enhanced solidarity and strengthened friendship and mutual trust.

He pledge that once the development and deployment of COVID-19 vaccine is completed in China, African states will be among the first to benefit.

Jinping also said China shall always remember the invaluable support Africa gave the Chinese at the height of battle with the coronavirus.

“In return, when Africa was struck by the virus, China was the first to rush in with assistance and has since stood firm with the African people,” Jinping said.

“I am convinced that humanity will ultimately defeat the virus, and that the Chinese and African people are poised to embrace better days ahead,” added Jinping.

The summit was attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Macky Sall the president of Senegal, Moussa Faki Mahamat Chairperson of the African Union Commission and Antonio Guterres the Secretary General of the United Nations.

Others were Tedros Adhanom Ghebreheyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, Heads of States while other world leaders followed the proceedings via video link.

6 COMMENTS

  2. In as much as people want to certain circles pick on the minority terrible things Chinese are accused of, it is clear to see that they are more partners than the west will ever be. Was it not yesterday boris was threatening to stop donor aid after stealing our resources and building their nations on the back of ours. Kz

  3. Excellent! Meanwhile the British are running our name through the mud for less than $30m dollars. The Chinese here are talking about Billions. In the not too distant a future Europe will be borrowing from Africa.

  4. Is Zambia hit by covid-19? We are now in trouble and this maybe bring anxiety among our people as figures for covid-19 will be cooked and even non related deaths will be announced for them to qualify for debt relief.

    Meanwhile PF must!

  5. That is why the Covid cases have been rising exponentially. Kanshi we want the debts cancelled. All the money stolen debts cancelled yayaya what a celebration by Chitalu Chilufya and Company

  6. Better that way,than to ve a chong chong faking to be helping us when in reality,they are taking from us. Not even our own colonisers were this cruel.

