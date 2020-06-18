FAZ presidential candidate Joseph Nkole has brushed aside the underdog tag in run up to the Football House contest against the incumbent Andrew Kamanga and former vice President Emmanuel Munaile.

Nkole, 67, the former Referees Association of Zambia President and FAZ Executive Committee member said he is a strong contender for the FAZ top job ahead of the delayed elections.

Speaking on the sidelines of his tour of the Copperbelt and North Western Provinces, Nkole said FAZ needs a mature and experienced leader like him.

“I am ready for the FAZ elections. I am the only person that does not belong to any camp. Football in Zambia requires transformation change looking at what has happened in the recent past. We want to bring back people that have been chased from football by politics and bickering,” he said.

Nkole rates himself highly while basing his campaign on reviving coaching, refereeing, administration and sports medicine.

“I would not like to go into a fight believing I am a minion; I would like to win this contest and I promise that I will do what is required to bring back football on its pedals,” he said.

“I wouldn’t agree that I am the less fancied candidate of the three because the other two candidates must have come from somewhere where I was before and they haven’t been where I have been. This is an error I want to correct from the minds of all those who might want to risk football yet again into the wrong hands. These are the right hands for football moving forward,” Nkole said.

The former referee is a regional FIFA and CAF accredited match commissioner.

Nkole previously served as a FAZ executive committee member from 2004 to 2008.

Away from football, Nkole serves as the Executive Director of the Cotton Association of Zambia.

