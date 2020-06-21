The Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Angola has facilitated the repatriation of 23 Zambian nationals and residents who were caught up in travel restrictions in that country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government of the Republic of Angola provided a plane on humanitarian grounds upon request from the Government of the Republic of Zambia to help repatriate the said individuals.

The returnees were seen off at Luanda International Airport (Aeroporto Internacional Quatro de Fevereiro), earlier, by Zambia’s Ambassador to Angola His Excellency Mr. Lawrence Chalungumana and other Diplomatic staff.

In his address to the Zambian nationals, Ambassador Chalungumana noted that the collaboration between Zambia and Angola on this repatriation exercise is a testament of the longstanding strong bilateral relations.

Ambassador Chalungumana thanked the Government of Angola for the assistance rendered towards the repatriation of the Zambian nationals.

The Zambian envoy urged the returnees to strictly adhere to the communicated public health guidelines to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Zambian nationals and residents arrived in Lusaka today 21st June 2020 aboard TAAG Angolan Airlines and the plane is expected to transport Angolan nationals stranded in Zambia.

