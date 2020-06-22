Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on Saturday visited his former school in Solwezi where he has renovated and adopted a dormitory wing he used when he was a pupil.

During his visit to Solwezi Boys Technical High School, Mr. Lusambo donated Mattresses, Blackets and Pillows and assorted items much to the delight of pupils who welcomed him.

Other items donated include various stock of Sanitizers, 500 bags of mealie meal and 12,000 cash for the boys to buy relish and other food essentials.

Mr Lusambo announced that his family had been saving money towards the cause for sometime now.

He has rehabilitated wing A and B of Kalengwa house which will now have a ceiling board and has since been renamed after him following the school Management’s decision to acknowledge his gesture.

He emphasized that President Edgar Lungu will always work with young people but was quick to advise them against social media abuse .

“So just make sure that you are disciplined and make sure that you focus on your studies, Mr Lusambo told the boys as they cheered him on.

And in a vote of thanks, School Head teacher Given Mugwengwe thanked President Lungu for appointing his former pupil as Lusaka Province Minister .

Mr Mugwengwe said Mr. Lusambo’s leadership qualities were identified by the school management who appointed him as Prefect in Grade 10.

Mr. Lusambo was at Solwezi Boys Technical School from 1996 to 1998.

